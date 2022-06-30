Driver of Tractor Trailer Where Over 50 Died Tried To Disguise Himself As Survivor

Things That Matter

The driver of the tractor trailer where 50 dead migrants were discovered attempted to evade arrest by disguising himself as one of the survivors.

Identified as Homero Zamorano Jr., 45, he is one of four people currently in police custody for their involvement in the smuggling attempt. Per the Department of Justice, he has been charged with alien smuggling resulting in death.

Zamorano reportedly hid in some nearby bushes, according to People, before attempting to disguise himself as one of the survivors. The driver was ultimately identified after Homeland Security Investigations received surveillance footage of Zamorano at a checkpoint from the Laredo Sector Border Patrol.

Courtesy of Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador

The footage shows Zamorano, who was high on meth when he was arrested, smiled at the surveillance camera at around 2:50 p.m., roughly three hours away from where the big rig would later be found on the side of the road. Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador released the photo to the public at a press conference on Wednesday, reports Fox News.

A lengthy criminal history in the U.S. for Homero Zamorano, the man Mexican authorities say drove the big rig where 53 migrants died.



Among charges in records: reckless injury to elderly & multiple drug offenses.



One of his prior arrests happened in Houston back in 2004. pic.twitter.com/4OP6byYJxj — Marcelino Benito (@MarcelinoKHOU) June 29, 2022

In addition to Zamorano, a man named Christian Martinez, 28, has also been taken into police custody. Investigations have revealed that Zamorano and Martinez discussed their smuggling attempt beforehand, and both men could face the death penalty if convicted.

Two other men — Juan Claudio D’Luna-Mendez, 23, and Juan Francisco D’Luna-Bilbao, 48 — were also arrested after authorities discovered the registration for the tractor trailer linked back to an address in San Antonio. Authorities staked out the property and observed D’Luna-Mendez and D’Luna-Bilbao, both of them Mexican nationals who were in the country illegally after overstaying their B-2 visas.

After leaving in separate vehicles, both men were pulled over. A handgun was discovered in D’Luna-Bilbao’s vehicle, and authorities also discovered multiple firearms at the residence. Both men were hit with a weapons charge and face up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

'Texas has done just about everything wrong that I can think of … We dehumanize [migrants]. We make people think that they are something less than us and they are not less than us.'



Judge Nelson W. Wolff slammed TX leaders following the death of 51 migrants in San Antonio. pic.twitter.com/9HR3kViVzI — NowThis (@nowthisnews) June 29, 2022

However, it is unclear to what extent these men participated in the smuggling event that left more than 50 migrants dead. Although the truck was registered in Alamo, Texas, the license plates were fake, as were the logos with identifying information.

AP reports that the death toll has risen to 53 after a handful of survivors died in the hospital, from a total of 67 passengers. So far, only 37 people have been identified — 27 from Mexico, 14 from Honduras, seven from Guatemala and two from El Salvador.

Authorities say they’ve had trouble identifying everyone as many of the migrants traveled with no identification — and in one case, a stolen ID — and have no way to get in touch with family members who don’t have phone or internet access.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has used the mass casualty event as an opportunity to slam the Biden administration over its “deadly open border policy.” Abbott said on Wednesday that he would be organizing additional checkpoints with Texas State Troopers, per Fox News.

Courtesy of Getty Images

In a statement released Wednesday, Abbott said: “President Biden needs to focus on addressing the humanitarian crisis his reckless leadership has created at the border, instead of attacking the jobs of hardworking Texans and oil production in the Permian Basin,” referencing the Biden administration’s work with the EPA to monitor ozone standards at the country’s most productive oil shale reserve, per the Wall Street Journal.

He continued, “The Lone Star State will not sit idly by as the federal government chooses to ignore the historic number of illegal crossings, human smuggling and drug trafficking of deadly fentanyl from Mexico into the United States. Our government has no greater responsibility than to provide public safety to its citizens.” Border crossings have reached a record high this year, as has the influx of fentanyl into the United States.

He ended by saying, “Until President Biden decides to uphold immigration laws passed by Congress, the State of Texas will continue utilizing every tool available to secure the border and keep Texans — and Americans — safe.”

Notice any corrections needed? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com