To Build a New Elementary School in Uvalde, H-E-B and the Butt Family Have Donated $10M

H-E-B grocery stores, the largest private employer in Texas, has donated $10 million in collaboration with the Butt family to build a new elementary school for the students being displaced by Robb Elementary’s demolition.

The initiative to build a new elementary school is being led by Charles Butt, chairman of H-E-B, which has been a part of the Uvalde community since the 1950s. According to the Texas Tribune, a statement from Butt reads, “Our first store in Uvalde opened in 1959, and Uvalde people are our people.”

He continued, “As we continue to mourn tremendous loss, I join with my family and H-E-B in working to ensure the Uvalde community can move forward from this tragic event. Our children are this country’s future, and our schools should be a safe place where children can thrive and envision new possibilities.”

We are humbled to announce that the Butt family & H-E-B have committed $10m in funding towards the construction of a new elementary school in the Uvalde CISD through the Uvalde CISD Moving Forward Foundation. Learn more & donate: https://t.co/l0giJ6NFh1 pic.twitter.com/libskIZsdi — H-E-B (@HEB) June 28, 2022

The donations went through the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District; specifically their recently created nonprofit, Uvalde CISD Moving Forward Foundation. The foundation hopes to secure Uvalde schools, build a replacement for Robb Elementary and establish the memorial park where Robb currently stands.

In Uvalde, schools are split up by grade, with Robb Elementary serving students in second through fourth grade. As of right now, Robb Elementary students are expected to be split between two of Uvalde’s five elementary schools. Fifth and sixth graders will attend Flores Elementary, while second graders are expected to stay at Dalton Elementary.

According to My San Antonio, Texas-based construction firms Huckabee and Joeris General Contractors have agreed to donate their services free of charge to build the new elementary school. The Butt family’s $10 million donation will go towards materials needed for construction.

Charles Butt is a magnificent person, modest in all his deeds and history… So many stories of his generosity and good will and fair ways. https://t.co/m11XMdBD5T — Holland Taylor (@HollandTaylor) June 29, 2022

The Dallas Morning News confirms that Butt’s generous donation is not the only one he’s made in recent years to support public education. In 2017, Butt donated $100 million to build an institute that trains principals and superintendents. In 2019, he donated $1 million to reopen Dallas schools destroyed by tornadoes.

In addition to the $10 million dedicated to a new elementary school, Butt has also donated a total of $1 million to support Uvalde families affected by the shooting.

Per the Tribune, “Our kids are our future, and the best foot forward is a great education and I truly believe that this new building will go a long way in manifesting that for our students here in Uvalde,” said Uvalde CISD Superintendent Hal Harrell.

