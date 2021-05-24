Things That Matter

TikTok Teens Have a New Obsession: The Menendez Brothers

May 24, 2021
There’s no telling what Gen Zers will become obsessed with next. At one point it was Tide pods. Then it was the silhouette challenge. But now, teens on TikTok have taken their newest obsession to quite a macabre place: the Menendez murders.

Seemingly out of the blue, a faction of TikTok users have become obsessed with the Menendez murders, the infamous 1989 case in which Erik and Lyle Menendez killed their wealthy parents.

But unlike the obsessed fans of cold-blooded killers like Chris Watts or Richard Ramirez, fans of the Menendezes mostly believe the brothers killed their parents. However, they insist that Erik and Lyle Menendez killed their parents in retaliation to years of emotional, physical, and sexual abuse. The Menendez brothers are now serving life sentences without parole for the 1989 murder of their parents.

“They didn’t do it for money,” said 16-year-old Menendez-stan Jazmine Shah to Fox 11. “[Or] because they hated their parents. They wanted the abuse to stop.”

Back in the day, the trial of the Cuban-American Menendez brothers captured the attention of the nation and became a media sensation.

The crime was incredibly unusual. It was uncommon for siblings to murder their parents together. Not to mention, the boys had a lot of privilege and were extremely wealthy.

What was even more scandalous was the Menendez brothers’ defense. They claimed that they had been tortured by years of physical and sexual abuse at the hands of their parents, José and Kitty, Menéndez. Back in the early ’90s, topics like sexual abuse and incest weren’t as openly discussed as they are now. But in a post-#MeToo world, Americans have more empathy for abuse victims.

The Menendez brothers TikTok fans call themselves “Menendez Defenders and Guardians.” They have a large and active presence on various social media platforms. The TikTok videos, however, have the most engagement.

There are TikTok accounts with names like “FreeMenendezBrothers.com“, “BrothersMenendez.Justice,” and “MenendezSupporterrr“. All of these accounts have hundreds of thousands of followers and millions of likes and views. The Menendez supporters wants the brothers’ sentences to be commuted. The Menendez brothers TikTok fans want their charges downgraded from homicide to manslaughter.

While the sudden interest in a murder trial from the ’90s is confusing to some, others saw it coming. It’s a trend born out of a wave of ’90s nostalgia that is taking Gen Z by storm. “It’s a lot of kids going back, watching Court TV, seeing how everything was portrayed, but looking at it with a fresh set of eyes and a different set of values,” New York Times tech reporter Taylor Lorenz to 20/20.

As for the Erik and Lyle Menendez, who are both in jail at the R.J. Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego, they have apparently heard of their newfound support.

Erik sent a message on YouTube thanking his “fans” for their support. As for his supporters, they’re hoping they can get justice for the brothers. “The brothers were depicted as greedy sociopaths who killed their parents for inheritance but then, I watched the trial,” said Shah. “It was so hard to ignore that there were those other things going on in that family and there was so much corroboration of the abuse.”

Nearly 150 People Were Arrested At Massive Party After It Accidentally Went TikTok Viral

Things That Matter

Nearly 150 People Were Arrested At Massive Party After It Accidentally Went TikTok Viral

May 24, 2021
May 24, 2021
TikTok

It’s literally a story straight out of Hollywood. You know the one, the kid decides to throw a party while his parents out, and things quickly turn to LIT. Loads of people who were never invited suddenly appear, and the cops show up. It might not have taken in Los Angeles, but a recent party that took place in Huntington Beach, California, will undoubtedly go down in the books for the 2,500 people that attended.

Police arrested almost 150 people on Saturday night in Huntington Beach, California, after a huge crowd showed up to a birthday party that went viral on TikTok.

According to reports, 2,500 people set out to downtown Huntington Beach to attend “Adrian’s Kickback.” Word about the birthday party which had been posted by a man named Adrian began to gain attention earlier last week. So viral that the party’s hashtag was viewed well over 220 million times on TikTok. News spread so much that TikTokers from out of state shared their intention to attend. The result was an experience captured on cameras that looks beyond lit y’all. Actually, just Completely Legendary. In the images captured of the wild birthday, people can be seen dancing and running through the streets. Some dance on police guards, lifeguard towers, climb streetlights and even set off fireworks in the streets.

“The Huntington Beach Police Department, which said it had been made aware of the party earlier in the week, declared the crowd an unlawful assembly just after 7 p.m. and instituted an emergency curfew beginning at 11:30 p.m,” according to Buzzfeed “Police arrested 121 adults and 28 minors on charges including vandalism, curfew violations, and setting off illegal fireworks, the department said, adding that attendees allegedly threw rocks, bottles, and fireworks at officers.”

The New York Times managed to track down Adrian to find out why/ how he decided to post an invite to his party.

According to Buzzfeed, Adrian’s Kickback saw various businesses, police cars, and even a lifeguard tower subjected to damages.

Meet ‘Padre Cheke,’ The Mexican Priest Combining Religion And Tech On TikTok

wearemitu

Meet ‘Padre Cheke,’ The Mexican Priest Combining Religion And Tech On TikTok

May 4, 2021
May 4, 2021
Padre Cheke / Instagram

A Mexican priest has turned to social media to meet young people where they are – on TikTok. He’s using the popular social media app to help “bring young people closer to God” and him becoming an actual influencer in the process is just a coincidence. But a very successful one at that.

Known as Padre Cheke, the priest from Puebla already has nearly one million followers on TikTok and has gained millions of likes on his videos. So just what does a Catholic priest upload to TikTok?

Padre Cheke is a massive hit on TikTok for uploading religious content.

Ezequiel Padilla is “Padre Cheke,” a Catholic priest and rector of the Chapel of the Sacred Heart of Jesus and San Cayetano in Puebla. He is also a new star of TikTok. He currently has almost 700,000 followers and 3.2 million likes on his platform.

Padre Cheke has become famous for using TikTok trends and using them to give religious messages to his followers and anyone who comes across his videos.

With the onset of the pandemic and confinement, Father Cheke decided to implement new strategies to keep people from turning away from religion. After returning to Mexico following a formation meeting in Italy, the priest became interested in this platform.  “In those days was that I downloaded the application, because I saw some stories on social networks and from there I started to make TikToks. I did not know how but little by little I was learning,” said the TikToker.

At 48 years old, the priest pointed out that when he noticed that one of his videos went viral and went from 60 followers to 10,000 followers in a very short time, he understood the power of social media.

Ezequiel feels that religion is not at odds with daily life and he uses TikTok to share that message.

@padrecheke

Resurrección #religioso #viral #Cristo #cheketokers #pascua #padrecheke #sacerdote

♬ sonido original – ♥️♠️Kriss Morales♦️♣️

Father Cheke does it all for TikTok. He dances, sings and interprets his videos with a lot of ease. He also lip synchs to dubbed videos, follows trendy choreography and viral songs, sometimes alone and sometimes with members of his congregation.

I mean who wouldn’t love a padre doing TikTok?!

@padrecheke

No toy negro no #Teatino #fry #cheketokers #padrecheke #sacerdote #comedy #YoSoyCreador #viral

♬ original sound – Jessid Murillo M.

Due to the great impact of social media, he has become a viral character and even has his own hashtag,#ChekeTokers, which has already been and will probably continue to trend throughout Mexico and, if he has his way, around the world.

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

