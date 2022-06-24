3 California Sisters Killed in Brutal Car Crash During Guatemala Vacation

wearemitu

Three sisters from Van Nuys, California, were tragically killed in a hit-and-run car crash on June 19 while vacationing in Guatemala. Their grandfather also died in the crash.

A family trip to Guatemala ends tragically for three young sisters from Southern California after a big rig plows into their car. https://t.co/CvNt6k5VIh — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) June 24, 2022

The family members were riding in a minivan when a big rig crashed into them, who then fled the scene. The truck driver has now been arrested, confirm Guatemalan authorities.

Sisters Natalie Vazquez, 18, and Katherine Reyes, 20, were killed in the accident, along with Tiffany Garcia, 21, and their grandfather Luis Vasquez. Tiffany was actually Natalie and Katherine’s aunt, but was raised as their sister. The women had recently traveled to Guatemala to meet their mother’s family.

Now, the family is raising money to bring them all back home and bury them in Los Angeles. The girls’ mother Maggie Vasquez set up a GoFundMe to cover the immense funeral expenses, and the “financial hardship” that comes with losing three daughters and a father in the blink of an eye.

As Vasquez explained on the GoFundMe page, she is “devastated and mourning the loss of the ones closest to” her, and described how “suddenly” they were taken from her. She also wrote about how her daughters all had “promising futures,” and that her youngest had just finished high school.

Vasquez wrote, “My daughters were loved by everyone, they treated everyone with respect as if they were their own family.” In a deeply emotional note, she added, “I know they are in a better place and I am grateful to know my father is with them watching over them just how he has watched over me.”

The GoFundMe page has been set up to cover expenses related to flying the sisters and grandfather over to the U.S. for their funeral, and has already raised more than $50,000 of the $60,000 goal.

Notice any corrections needed? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com