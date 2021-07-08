This Woman Shared the Worried Voicemail She Got From a Taco Truck Owner After He Hadn’t Seen Her In Months

Things That Matter

via sidewalkpizza/TikTok

We’ve all had that restaurant or café that we frequent so much that we practically live there. We know the names of the employees and they know our order. Usually, the relationship we have with those employees seems surface-level at best. But there are a few kind souls out there who treat their customers like friends. Like one specific taco truck owner from Vancouver, Washington.

A woman named Ker shared a heartwarming voicemail she received from the owner of a taco truck she frequents when he hadn’t seen her in a few months.

Ker posted the voicemail on TikTok, along with the caption: “Thinking about the time the taco truck man hadn’t seen me in eight months and called me to see if I was alive still.” She then played the voicemail of a very concerned Thomas of Taco Tom’s Lonchera calling her to see if she was okay.

“This is Thomas, from the taco truck, it’s a long time since I seen you, and I’m worried about you,” he said. “How are you? I hope you’re good. Ok take care, bye bye.”

The TikTok quickly went viral, racking up over 4 million views. Ker, who goes by sidewalkpizza on TikTok, then posted a series of follow-up videos explaining the context of the voicemail.

“Thomas is a literal angel, I agree everybody needs a Thomas in their life he’s the sweetest guy, ever,” she said. “I’ve been going to his truck almost every week, multiple times a week at least since I was in high school. I’ve known him for 12 years. His truck has moved around a lot which is why I have his phone number so I can figure out where he’s at.”

“That voicemail was from 2018, I was having issues with my health and I wasn’t able to go for a while. And I started going again as soon as I could after I got better. I’m going to go today and get some tacos.”

Ker then posted another follow-up video where she visited Taco Tom’s Lonchera to tell him about his newfound fame.

“Say hello!” she said, pointing the camera at Thomas. “Hello!” he said. “Everybody loves you!” she told him. He chuckled before saying, “Umm, I love you too!” In the comments, Ker also posted the address of the site where Taco Tom’s Lonchera is frequently parked.

Later in the video, Ker gave us a glimpse at the tacos she loves so much. “Here they are,” she said, opening up the to-go container. “The tacos. Amazing. Can I just say that I’m happy I’m on taco Tok?”

Thank god for the Taco Thomases of the world. People like him prove that kindness still exists.

