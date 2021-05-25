Things That Matter

A Woman Climbed Into An El Paso Zoo’s Spider Monkey Exhibit To Feed Animals Hot Cheetos

By May 25, 2021 at 6:56 pm

Zoos are no strangers to experiencing animal abuse by their visitors. Sadly, these shelters for animals so often see humans behaving in ways that aren’t much better than the wildlife they’ve come to see. Over the weekend a Texas woman did just that when she made the decision to not only hop over a barrier at a facility but then decided to feed Hot Cheetos to the animals.

Over the weekend a woman broke into the barrier of an exhibit at the El Paso Zoo that housed its spider monkey.

Video of the incident shows the woman inside of the exhibit and throwing Hot Cheetos at the animals.

According to ABC7, Zoo officials say that the woman entered the enclosure and then fed the exhibits monkeys Libby and Sunday Hot Cheetos. The woman captured in the footage has not had her information shared to the public. The zoo’s director Joe Montisano called the woman, who exited unharmed, “stupid and lucky.”

Mason Kleist a zookeeper at El Pazo Zoo told ABC7 underlined how lucky the woman was. “These are primates we’re talking about. They could do some substantial damage to you,” he explained. “They may be small monkeys, but they can take you to the ground if they wanted to.”

The woman’s decision could have impacted the animal’s health. According to Kleist, both monkeys have “specialized diets.” This means that a lot like cats and dogs, human food can have harmful effects on Libby and Sunday. Animals given an improper diet can cause stomach problems and bowel disruptions.

More alarmingly, the woman could have put both monkeys at risk of contracting COVID-19.

“Anything that we have they could get as well, so COVID is no different,” Kleist explained. “We took the necessary steps to prevent them from getting that, so for someone to just go in there and give them food from their hands could just ruin that.”

Sadly, Kleist said that the woman’s decision also damaged the interactions between the zookeepers and monkeys whose relationship is built on trust.

“It takes years to build trust with these animals, and for someone to come in there for five minutes for a video on Instagram or whatever just ruins years of work,” Kleist explained. “It’s going to take a long time to get them back to where they were.”

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:

Nearly 150 People Were Arrested At Massive Party After It Accidentally Went TikTok Viral

Things That Matter

Nearly 150 People Were Arrested At Massive Party After It Accidentally Went TikTok Viral

By May 24, 2021 at 8:33 pm
BY  | May 24, 2021 AT 8:33 pm
TikTok

It’s literally a story straight out of Hollywood. You know the one, the kid decides to throw a party while his parents out, and things quickly turn to LIT. Loads of people who were never invited suddenly appear, and the cops show up. It might not have taken in Los Angeles, but a recent party that took place in Huntington Beach, California, will undoubtedly go down in the books for the 2,500 people that attended.

Police arrested almost 150 people on Saturday night in Huntington Beach, California, after a huge crowd showed up to a birthday party that went viral on TikTok.

According to reports, 2,500 people set out to downtown Huntington Beach to attend “Adrian’s Kickback.” Word about the birthday party which had been posted by a man named Adrian began to gain attention earlier last week. So viral that the party’s hashtag was viewed well over 220 million times on TikTok. News spread so much that TikTokers from out of state shared their intention to attend. The result was an experience captured on cameras that looks beyond lit y’all. Actually, just Completely Legendary. In the images captured of the wild birthday, people can be seen dancing and running through the streets. Some dance on police guards, lifeguard towers, climb streetlights and even set off fireworks in the streets.

“The Huntington Beach Police Department, which said it had been made aware of the party earlier in the week, declared the crowd an unlawful assembly just after 7 p.m. and instituted an emergency curfew beginning at 11:30 p.m,” according to Buzzfeed “Police arrested 121 adults and 28 minors on charges including vandalism, curfew violations, and setting off illegal fireworks, the department said, adding that attendees allegedly threw rocks, bottles, and fireworks at officers.”

The New York Times managed to track down Adrian to find out why/ how he decided to post an invite to his party.

According to Buzzfeed, Adrian’s Kickback saw various businesses, police cars, and even a lifeguard tower subjected to damages.

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:
Adrian's KickbackCaliforniaPartytrendingViral

AOC Talked About Her Role As A Latina Lawmaker Witnessing How ‘deeply affected lawmaking’ Was By The Capitol Riots

Things That Matter

AOC Talked About Her Role As A Latina Lawmaker Witnessing How ‘deeply affected lawmaking’ Was By The Capitol Riots

By May 23, 2021 at 1:43 am
BY  | May 23, 2021 AT 1:43 am
Robert Nickelsberg / Getty

Yes, it’s true: 2020 set the bar low but 2021 has proven that it will also have no chill.

January marked the first headlines of back to WFH offices in the new year for quite a few people. And though so many of us expected that the break would bring a relaxed mood for even just a little bit, Republicans ruined the tone and extremists came out guns blazing. Literally. At the start of January Trump supporters infiltrated the U.S. state Capitol in a coup and ever since many of them have continued to pay the price.

So have we.

Capitol rioters learned their actions have consequences.

According to reports, twenty federal criminal defendants related to the deadly pro-Trump riot at the US Capitol “have been rounded up across the country since the insurrection, with the allegations showing the danger of the mob.”

About the riots which took place four months ago, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. said she still thinks about the “extraordinarily traumatizing event.”

“Pence was taken out of the Senate chamber something like 60 seconds before these terrorists, insurrectionists got into the Senate chamber,” Ocasio-Cortez told journalist Maria Hinojosa on an episode of “Latino USA.” “Pence was the one person, arguably, that had one of the most important roles in making sure that procedurally the Electoral College counts went on as proceeded. Sixty seconds could have meant potentially the difference between what we have right now and a martial state. This was an all-out attempted coup. If 60 seconds went differently, if a different door was opened, if a chair wasn’t barricaded in a certain way, we could have a completely different reality right now. We don’t want to acknowledge that that’s how close we got, but that is how close we got.”

One of the federal defendants, Jacob Chansley, who stormed the Capitol building while wearing a bearskin headdress, face paint, and horns was in early January. According to court documents, he told the FBI he came to Washington “as a part of a group effort, with other ‘patriots’ from Arizona, at the request of the President that all ‘patriots’ come to D.C. on January 6, 2021.”

It’s important to note here while the Capitol riot resulted in the arrests of several people, “the charges filed so far have dealt with issues such as trespassing, disorderly contact, and weapon possession, not terrorism” according to Snopes. “While officials have opened domestic terrorism investigations, the FBI has not made any announcements designating everyone in attendance at the rally as a terrorist.”

This means that despite the then-trending Twitter hashtags, many of those who took part in the coup were not being kicked off of lights as they attempt to fly back home.

As Snopes noted the people in the videos had not actually been added to no-fly lists.

On Sunday, Jan. 10 a video claimed to show a person discovering that they had been placed on the no-fly list for participating in a pro-Trump riot at the U.S. Capitol went viral. In the video, the man could be heard saying: “This is what they do to us. They kicked me off the plane. They called me a f*cking terrorist, and they f*ckin’ want to ruin my life!”

The video does show a person being kicked off of a flight, but it doesn’t seem that they were added to a “no-fly list” which is managed by the FBI’s Terrorist Screening Center and prohibits terrorists from boarding commercial aircraft. Instead, it seems the footage shows anti-maskers being escorted off of planes for refusing to wear their masks.

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:
capitol riotsnews politicspoliticstrending newsTrump