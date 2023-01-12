Newly-Elected Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders Bans the Word ‘Latinx’

Things That Matter

On her first day as Governor of Arkansas, Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed a series of executive orders to more effectively establish her administration and the changes they intend to make. Among those executive orders is one banning the word “Latinx” from all government buildings.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders comes out swinging

According to the executive order, banning Latinx from government buildings is an attempt to “respect the Latino community by eliminating culturally insensitive words from official use in government.” Sanders characterizes the word Latinx as “ethnically insensitive” and “pejorative.”

The order then goes on to explain, “According to Pew Research, only three percent of American Latinos and Hispanics use the word ‘Latinx’ to describe themselves.”

The order also cites the Real Academia Española, a “Madrid-based institution which governs the Spanish language.”

The institution has rejected the use of Latinx “as an alternative to ‘o’ and ‘a’ in Spanish.”

Additionally, Sanders’ executive order doesn’t just apply to future government documents. The governor is directing “all state offices, departments, and agencies” to “revise all existing written materials” within 60 days of her signing the order.

Many Latinos are in support:

Arkansas Governor

Sarah Huckabee Sanders bans the term 'Latinx' on her first day in office 🙌 — Mayra Flores (@MayraFlores2022) January 12, 2023

If you really care and respect us Latinos you will stop using Latinx, we didn’t come up with it.



Most likely some random white woman in the lgbt community did.



They can fuck off, mfs trying to change an entire language.



Whoever did come up with it is a Putx — 𝙀𝙇𝙀𝙆𝙏𝙍𝙊 🐝⚡️ (@ImElektro) January 10, 2023

Weirdly a W. I f-cking hate "Latinx". pic.twitter.com/lSitjH64nL — Mr. New Deal Chief 🎩 (@NewDealChief) January 12, 2023

Filipinos and Latinos are impossible to offend, you can call them by every slur and they'd laugh it off.



But never call them latinx or filipinx they take those very seriously — Kos📖VTuber (@KosLaniakea) January 3, 2023

“Latinx” got banned? Thank the lord don’t ever call me Latinx or relate me to that term — Juli 🫥 (@lajuliiee) January 12, 2023

Many Latinos believe the word Latinx traces back to white members of the LGBTQ+ community. However, the term first rose to prominence in the early aughts, somewhere around 2004.

Some advocates still believe in the future of “Latinx”

Advocates for the usage of Latinx describe it as neutral in terms of gender and ethnicity. Because many Latinos identify themselves with more than one race or ethnicity, the term Latinx works as an umbrella term to categorize the racial backgrounds that comprise Latino identity.

This is an internal debate and decision amongst us Latin/Hispanic people. Not a single one of us wants nor needs you to be our white savior @SarahHuckabee

We define ourselves. You have no say in the matter. Take your ban and shove it.#Latinx #Latine https://t.co/nGoUYmSiZv — Javier Muñoz (@JMunozActor) January 12, 2023

Governor Sanders signed a series of seven executive orders on her first day in office. She also targeted critical race theory and imposed an official freeze on hiring and promoting government employees.

Latinos on both sides of the aisle are weighing in on her decision. Moreover, the reactions from Latinos do not seem to align with any one political ideology. While no right-wing personalities are sad to see Latinx go, a number of leftist Latinos are also against the word.

Still, none of the latter are supporting Sanders’ executive orders, but more so the phasing out of the word entirely. Of course, there are still Latinos who prefer the term Latinx. This applies even more so to younger Latinos looking to revolutionize the Spanish language.

When there’s no brown people in the room making the decision to try to eliminate the word Latinx. Can’t make this shit up. 😅 https://t.co/IwZnbZHPzC — Irvin Camacho (@IrvinCamachoAR) January 11, 2023

For the last time:



If u argue over Latino/a/x/e, stop – choose one & move on – to say #Latinx is cultural or linguistic imperialism means you favor one of the OTHER cultural or linguistic imperialistic languages, SPANISH/FRENCH/PORTUGUESE.



Thx for coming to my TEDxTalk — Lupe Mendez (@thepoetmendez) January 11, 2023

Whatever your thoughts are about the term "Latinx" are, banning its use is blatantly anti-LGBTQ+ and part of the broader attack on the community by conservative politicians.https://t.co/SJ8WUz1zli — carlos berrios polanco (gonzo futurist era) (@Vaquero2XL) January 12, 2023

