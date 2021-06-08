Right Wing Trolls Launch GoFundMe Campaign For AOC’s Abuela In An Attempt To Publicly Shame Her

Things That Matter

Once again, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is the subject of trolling by the conservative media. This time, the personal attacks have hit somewhere very close to home: her abuela. In an attempt to shame and embarrass Ocasio-Cortez, a conservative media personality started a GoFundMe for the congresswoman’s sick grandmother in Puerto Rico.

The saga began when Rep. Ocasio-Cortez wrote a Twitter thread criticizing the Trump administration’s decision to block aid to Puerto Rico after 2017’s Hurricane Maria.

Just over a week ago, my abuela fell ill. I went to Puerto Rico to see her- my 1st time in a year+ bc of COVID.



This is her home. Hurricane María relief hasn’t arrived. Trump blocked relief $ for PR.



People are being forced to flee ancestral homes, & developers are taking them. pic.twitter.com/wnRxLalA2D — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 2, 2021

“Just over a week ago, my abuela fell ill,” she wrote. “I went to Puerto Rico to see her- my 1st time in a year+ bc of COVID.” Alongside the tweets were pictures of a run-down, dilapidated home. The ceiling was warped and falling apart. There were buckets on the floor to catch the leaks. “This is her home,” wrote Ocasio-Cortez. “Hurricane María relief hasn’t arrived. Trump blocked relief $ for PR. People are being forced to flee ancestral homes, & developers are taking them.”

She added: “And for the record – my abuela is doing okay. It’s not about us, but about what’s happening to Puerto Rican’s across the island. She had a place to go to and be cared for – what about the thousands of people who don’t?”

Because conservative pundits are obsessed with Ocasio-Cortez, they took her tweet as an opportunity to insert themselves into her narrative.

Shameful that you live in luxury while allowing your own grandmother to suffer in these squalid conditions — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 2, 2021

“Shameful that you live in luxury while allowing your own grandmother to suffer in these squalid conditions,” wrote conservative personality Matt Walsh. A few other conservative personalities, like Candace Owens and Ben Shapiro, also ganged up on her in the AOC/abuela Twitter thread.

Matt Walsh then organized a GoFundMe campaign to “raise money” for AOC’s abuela. The intention of the campaign was to imply that Ocasio-Cortez is too selfish and/or cheap to pay for repairs to her grandmother’s house.

Hi @AOC, we are raising money to help your abuela. It's been inspiring to see the response so far. Can you send me a DM so that I can get the necessary information to ensure that this money makes it to your grandmother? Thank you!https://t.co/F1N0Jxgnxg — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 4, 2021

In full snark and, frankly, disrespect, he called them campaign “Save AOC’s Abuela’s Ancestral Home”. He donated $500 of his own dollars. He called on conservative pundits and readers of his conservative blog, The Daily Caller, to organize as well. In the end, the campaign raised over $100,000. Most of the donors were conservative trolls going out of their way to make light of Ocasio-Cortez’s grandmother’s situation.

Not wanting to accept money from ill-wishers and trolls, Rep. Ocasio-Cortez refused the money. GoFundMe halted the campaign.

You don’t even have a concept for the role that 1st-gen, first-born daughters play in their families.



My abuela is okay. But instead of only caring for mine & letting others suffer, I’m calling attention to the systemic injustices you seem totally fine w/ in having a US colony. https://t.co/QN0ZVoyDt2 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 2, 2021

“You don’t even have a concept for the role that 1st-gen, first-born daughters play in their families,” she wrote in response to Matt Walsh’s actions. “My abuela is okay. But instead of only caring for mine & letting others suffer, I’m calling attention to the systemic injustices you seem totally fine w/ in having a US colony.”

In the end, the right-wing trolls willfully and brazenly missed the point of Ocasio-Cortez’s original Twitter thread. By sharing her family’s personal story, AOC was exposing the larger, systematic failures of the U.S. government to help Puerto Ricans.

AOC is a privileged, famous American politician and has the means to help out her family in Puerto Rico. But not every Puerto Rican has a rich and famous relative to support them financially. That is why it’s the government’s responsibility to provide disaster reliefs to those who are suffering.

