Boxer Oscar De La Hoya Sued For Sexual Assault By A Former Business Partner

Boxer Oscar De La Hoya, 49, was just sued by a tequila company executive for two sexual assaults that she says occurred back in 2020.

The civil suit was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday and explains that the first instance of sexual assault allegedly took place in March 2020 during a business trip to Mexico to visit the Casa Mexico Tequila distillery.

The woman explains that De La Hoya knocked on her hotel room door “with his pants dropped down to his ankles, then pushed his way into the room, and got into her bed.”

As per the lawsuit, she was able to successfully push him out from her bed, walk him to his room, and return alone to her own hotel room that night. However, the next morning when he didn’t come out for the Casa Mexico group distillery tour, she went to wake him up in his room. At that point, De La Hoya “pulled [her] into his bed” and “sexually assaulted her.”

The second alleged attack occurred later on in Los Angeles, right after a group of Casa Mexico executives including De La Hoya and the woman dined together at a restaurant and went back to the boxer’s home. Once alone with the woman, the 49-year-old “retrieved a sexual object from a stored collection in his house. Without [her] consent, De La Hoya forcibly inserted the sexual object into [her] body.”

The current allegations against De La Hoya make up just one part of the 10 causes of action in the civil suit against Casa Mexico. The woman accuses them of sexual harassment, retaliation, gender discrimination and wrongful termination. The lawsuit describes that the men employed by the company “created a work environment which resulted in a tragic, humiliating, physically and emotionally damaging experience, both personally and professionally.”

The woman also explains in the lawsuit that she had “a relatively new status” with Casa Mexico and knowing the “vast disparity in power and influence between herself and De La Hoya, reasonably feared retribution from the company.”

Meanwhile, her attorney stated that the lawsuit is to hold De La Hoya “accountable and those perpetuating toxic masculinity and a hostile work environment where abuse was not just tolerated, but encouraged and condoned.” The attorney continued, “as a survivor of this abuse, she wants others to know this behavior is unacceptable — and it doesn’t matter who you are. We will seek justice on her behalf.”

De La Hoya officially released a statement regarding the allegations on Wednesday, stating, “With the 24-hour news cycle we all find ourselves in, more often than not, malicious and unjust accusations are interpreted as truth without the evidence to support their erroneous claims. I am confident my legal team will resolve this matter and prove my innocence.”

Some are now pointing to the world-title-winner’s history of abuse: an 18-year-old woman accused him of sexual assault in 1998 and said that he had raped and imprisoned her in Cabo San Lucas. Mexican authorities investigated the claim but did not proceed with criminal charges against the boxer, and he reached an out-of-court settlement with her.

The L.A.-born boxer and businessman also once shared his own sexual abuse story, recalling how he lost his virginity at 13 years old after a woman over 35 raped him.

To add insult to injury, the woman now filing the suit against De La Hoya says she reported the second assault to Casa Mexico founder Don Buccio, but no action was taken.

