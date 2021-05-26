Things That Matter

Nestlé Created a ‘Floating Supermarket’ Boat That Sold Junk Food To Brazilians Living In Remote Areas

By May 26, 2021 at 9:33 pm
Many people think problems like obesity and diabetes are the problems of rich countries like the U.S. But the reality is, times are changing. As junk food become more available in developing countries, obesity and diabetes rates are on the rise. In Brazil, obesity rates have risen more than 150% since 2002. And this epidemic is, by and large, thanks to giant food conglomerates like Nestlé.

A new BBC documentary uncovered a “floating supermarket” created by Nestlé that made its way through the Amazon rainforest.

Dr. Chris van Tulleken travelled to the Amazon to investigate the sharp increase in obesity among Brazilians in remote areas. He saw that these Brazilians had drastically changed their diet in recent years. While before, they ate most natural, minimally processed foods, their diet was now full of Nestlé junk food.

“I’ve been to the Amazon several times as a doctor, ten or twelve years ago, in quite remote places and really I just can’t remember ever seeing anyone who was overweight,” Dr. van Tulleken said.

The “floating supermarket” was breathlessly announced by Nestlé in 2010 as an “unprecedented business model” and an “innovation.”

“Nestlé Brasil innovates with the launching of the first floating supermarket to service the riverside populations of the Amazon,” they wrote in a press release. “The estimate is to service a public of 800 thousand people/month, extending the presence of Nestlé brands in the Brazilian homes.”

“The boat would come to town every week and then it would leave, it was like a shopping center,” said Lizete do Carmo Tenório Novaes, a local woman working to reduce childhood obesity in her town. “When it started coming to town the prices were cheaper than the market.”

Sales for processed foods are falling in the developed world. So, giant processed food companies like Nestlé are looking to up-and-coming economies to fill the gap.

In the developed world, people are becoming more concerned with their health. Thus, junk food sales have plateaued. But in burgeoning economies like China, South Africa, and Latin America, consumers are buying more and more processed foods. And their health is suffering for it.

“There has been a rise in child diabetes child obesity and high cholesterol in children as young as seven,” Tenório Novaes revealed. “Before we used to have a lot of fish, shrimp, red meat, chicken and everything was fresh.”

Nestlé hit back at claims that their products were solely responsible for the rise in obesity in the Amazon. They told the BBC that their “floating supermarket” was “aimed at broadening access too food and beverages and promoting social development projects in remote communities.” They also added that they spent “£50million in the last five years developing healthier choices” for Brazilians.

By May 10, 2021 at 7:07 pm
If you’re the type of person who constantly complains about being single, this story will most definitely resonate with you. In Rio de Janeiro, there is a macaw that experts believe is the only free macaw currently living in Rio. To make things more tragic, this Brazilian macaw is so lonely that she makes daily visits to her fellow macaws at Rio de Janeiro’s zoo.

Every morning, a blue-and-yellow macaw (affectionately named Juliet) flies into the enclosure where the zoo’s macaw lives and canoodles with her fellow species.

According to the staff of the Rio de Janeiro Zoo, Juliet has been making daily visits to the enclosure for 20 years. The last time a blue-and-yellow macaw like Juliet was seen in the wild was in 1818. So it’s safe to say she’s fiending for some company. The average lifespan of a macaw is 35-years, which means Juliet has spent the majority of her life as a single lady.

“They’re social birds, and that means they don’t like to live alone, whether in nature or captivity. They need company,” said Neiva Guedes, president of the Hyacinth Macaw Institute, to the Associated Press. “[Juliet] very probably feels lonely, and for that reason goes to the enclosure to communicate and interact.”

Luckily for Juliet, the Rio de Janeiro Zoo is launching a program called Refauna that is aiming to breed and reintroduce blue-and-yellow macaws back into the wild.

The Refauna program plans to breed 20 macaw chicks and give them “training” on “forest food sources, the peril of predators and avoidance of power lines.” Once they’re thoroughly educated, workers will release the birds into the Tijuca Forest National Park to live full, free lives. Some people are hoping that with so many macaws flying free out in the open, Juliet will feel less lonely.

But some animal experts are warning the general public not to feel too bad for Juliet. “We don’t want to project human feelings,” biologist Angelita Capobianco told AP News. I look at the animal, and see an animal at ease.” That’s nice to hear. We love a strong, independent woman who doesn’t need a man to thrive.

Brazil Just Passed a Bill That Will Allow Rich Corporations to ‘Skip the Line’ for COVID-19 Vaccines

Brazil Just Passed a Bill That Will Allow Rich Corporations to ‘Skip the Line’ for COVID-19 Vaccines

By April 12, 2021 at 5:38 pm
Currently, Brazil is one of the world’s epicenters of the coronavirus. In March 2021, Brazil saw 66,573 COVID-19-related deaths. That means 1 in every 3 COVID-related deaths worldwide are occuring in Brazil.

And it doesn’t appear that the numbers will be slowing down anytime soon. While the United States is making strides in their COVID-19 vaccine distribution, Brazil is lagging far behind. And things are about to get a lot more complicated.

On Tuesday, Brazil passed a bill that would allow corporations to buy up as many vaccines as they can get their hands on, and privately distribute them to their employees first.

Elected officials in Brazil are arguing that the country has become so desperate to vaccinate its citizens, that it doesn’t matter who gets the vaccines first at this point.

The country, once renowned for having one of the most robust and efficient public vaccine-distribution programs in the world, has failed to make strides towards getting their citizens vaccinated.

“We are at war,” said the leader of the chamber, Arthur Lira. “And in war, anything goes to save lives.” We don’t know about you, but usually when it comes to war, we’ve heard that soldiers prioritize the health and safety of young, the weak, and the elderly before their own? We digress…

Brazil’s plan to privatize the vaccine rollout has brought up moral and ethical questions.

From the beginning, the World Health Organization has asked countries to first prioritize essential health workers and then high-risk populations when distributing the vaccine.

Anything other than that would promote a pay-to-play schemes in which the rich could protect their lives before poor people could. And poor people are more likely to die from COVID-19 in the first place.

As Alison Buttenheim, behavioral scientist and expert on the equitable allocation of the COVID-19 vaccine said, vaccine distribution should not “exacerbate disparities and inequities in health care,” but instead address them. Brazil’s vaccine rollout plan would fail to do any of the above.

If countries begin to allow the rich to prioritize their own interests during the vaccine rollout, the consequences could be disastrous.

In a time when the world is stoked by fear and uncertainty, the worst thing that can happen is for rich companies to exacerbate inequalities by effectively choosing who lives or dies.

As the Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization said at the beginning of the global vaccine rollout: “any distribution of vaccines should advance human well-being and honor global equity, national equity, reciprocity, and legitimacy.”

Poor Brazilians should not be left to fend for themselves against COVID-19 simply because they are poor.

