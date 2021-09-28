Latina Teen Miya Marcano Is Missing In Florida And The Primary Person Of Interest Was Just Found Dead

Things That Matter

via Orange County Sherriff’s Office

In the past few weeks, America has been thinking a lot about missing women. After the Gabby Petito case went viral earlier this month, more and more people are beginning to realize that violence against women is an epidemic. Each year, 268,884 women go missing. And now, the story of a different missing woman is grabbing headlines: Florida teenager Miya Marcano.

Miya Marcano is a 19-year-old Latina student at Valencia College in Orlando, Flo. who has been missing since last Friday.

HELP FIND MIYA: Miya Marcano is still missing. We suspect foul play. Person of interest Armando Caballero was found dead today. It appears he killed himself.



Caballero was a maintenance worker at Arden Villas, where Miya lives, works & was last seen.



Call 407-836-4357 w/ info. pic.twitter.com/fQb0JxOSUx — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) September 27, 2021

According to her loved ones, Miya Marcano was supposed to catch a flight to Fort Lauderdale to visit her family on Friday, but she never got on the plane. Miya, the type of person who was always quick to answer calls and texts, also stopped answering her phone. Her family quickly knew something was wrong.

“She left work and went to her apartment, which is in the same complex, and just has never been heard from again,” neighbor Anastasia Holland told WKMG. “She seemed shy, friendly and sweet, but more on the quiet side. When we realized who this was, it was concerning anyway because I had a daughter that same age, but (Marcano) was someone I know and talked to so many times, it’s heart-wrenching.”

After police began to investigate Marcano’s disappearance, they found that Marcano’s bedroom door was locked, her window was open, and there was blood on their pillow, according to Fox 35. It was obvious there had been foul play. Authorities quickly identified 27-year-old Armando Manuel Caballero as a person of interest.

According to County Sheriff John Mina, Caballero was a maintenance worker at Marcano’s apartment complex. Caballero had been romantically interested in Marcano for a while, but she didn’t return his feelings.

“He demonstrated a romantic interest in Miya. This was repeatedly rebuffed by Miya,” Sherriff Mina told the press.

Authorities say that Caballero used a master key to enter Marcano’s unit at 4:30 p.m. ET, on Friday. Marcano was at her shift at the apartment complex’s leasing office until 5 p.m. before she returned home. Police charged Caballero with burglary. They also strongly suspected that Caballero has other information in Marcano’s disappearance.

But on Monday, authorities discovered Caballero — the prime suspected in Miya Marcano’s disappearance — dead in his apartment. Caballero had killed himself.

MIYA MARCANO UPDATE: Armando Manuel Caballero, 27, person of interest in Miya Marcano's disappearance was found dead today. It appears he killed himself. Miya is still missing. Anyone with info on Caballero or Miya should call OCSO at 407-836-4357 or @CrimelineFL at 800-423-8477. pic.twitter.com/WBukzi8QAJ — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) September 27, 2021

“It appears he has killed himself,” Sherriff Mina said. “I want to reiterate, Miya is still missing. Her disappearance is suspicious, and our detectives and the family members obviously suspect foul play.”

Miya’s family is distraught, having seen Caballero as the key to finding their daughter. Miya’s friends, family and loved ones are taking to social media to spread the word about Marcano’s disappearance and ask for any information. They are still holding on to hope that Miya will be found and come home safe.

“We love her so much. Please help us find my princess. We love her so much. Please,” Miya’s grandmother, Violet Delville, pleaded with a local news station in Spanish. “All we ask you is help us bring Miya home,” said Miya’s other grandmother, Joysue Thompson. “Bring her home safe. Drop her off. Let us know where she is. We will pick her up. Just bring her home.”

If you have any information about Miya Marcano or Armando Caballero, call 407-836-4357 or 800-423-8477.

