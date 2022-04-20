Family Seeks Help To Find Karina Peña, a Pregnant Mother of Three Who Disappeared in Chicago

Things That Matter

One of the biggest fears of many people is losing their loved ones. That fear has become a reality for one family in Chicago’s Back of the Yards neighborhood after the disappearance of Karina Peña, a pregnant mother of three.

The story is developing. According to Univision, 31-year-old Karina Peña disappeared under strange circumstances on April 7. The little that is known about her disappearance at this moment is that she suffers from depression, and she allegedly sent a text message to her mother, who claimed a strange man answered Peña’s phone.

Maria de Jesús Alanis, Peña’s mother, tried to hold back tears when talking about the situation saying she’s worried because Karina is seven months pregnant and has three daughters: a 12-year-old, 10-year-old, and 4-year-old.

“Her daughters need her. They’re really worried about her. The little one asks about her all the time… I tell her she’ll be back soon, she went to work,” Alanis told reporters.

Peña left the house after an argument with her partner and was last seen on the 4300 block of South Wood Street in Chicago’s South Side wearing a maroon coat, a white and black plaid blouse, and blue jeans.

Her cellphone was allegedly found on a bridge nearby, but nobody has heard from her since.

Karina Peña is five feet tall, weighs 100 pounds, has brown eyes, and has red hair. If anyone has information on her whereabouts, they can call 911 or contact the Chicago Police Department Area One SUV detectives at 312-747-8380.

