Activists Supporting Puerto Rico Urge People to Donate to Grassroots Organizations

Things That Matter

The island of Puerto Rico has, once again, been devastated by extreme weather as Hurricane Fiona made landfall on September 18 and continued relentlessly until the eye of the storm redirected away from the island the next day, destroying the tenuous, post-Maria infrastructure and leaving nearly 1.5 million people without power, a little less than half the population of the entire island, reports Today.

The entire island of Puerto Rico lost power just before Hurricane Fiona made landfall on Sunday afternoon, according to officials.



More than 1.5 million customers are without electricity as the Category 1 storm moved through the island. https://t.co/9P2XbXtIOw pic.twitter.com/lzXCQhhT1T — ABC News (@ABC) September 19, 2022

Hurricane Fiona has arrived five years after 2017’s Hurricane Maria, almost to the day, with gusts of winds exceeding 100 miles per hour while some areas endured nearly 30 inches of rain. Additionally, the hurricane has left nearly 200,000 people without drinkable water, and the local government estimates that one in five of the island’s cellphone towers is completely inoperable.

Video captures the moment surging floodwaters washed away a bridge in Puerto Rico due to Hurricane Fiona on Sunday. The National Hurricane Center warned of "catastrophic flooding" and a "potential local maximum" of 30 inches of rainfall on the island. https://t.co/mwXaXh6RB5 pic.twitter.com/00YI0Po0m9 — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 19, 2022

When Maria hit in 2017, it killed nearly 3,000 people and left many Puerto Ricans without power for almost 11 months, making it the second-longest blackout in recorded history. As first responders do what they can to recover as many people as possible, there’s no way of predicting how many recorded fatalities there may be or how long the power will be out for the nearly 1.5 million people affected.

The entirety of Puerto Rico lost power due to Hurricane Fiona, yet I have seen nothing but coverage of a funeral for Queen Elizabeth II. A travesty. pic.twitter.com/Bn5ugQH1Ff — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) September 19, 2022

However, the long-term impact may not be as dire as it was following Maria, according to NBC News. Luma Energy, the company that manages Puerto Rico’s power transmission and distribution, estimates it will only take a few days to get power up and running for a majority of people who are currently without.

As of September 19, Luma has already restored power to nearly 83,000 people.

Puerto Rico never recovered from the devastation of Hurricane Maria (2017). Now, the island is completely flooded and without electricity again.



Please DO NOT DONATE to the Red Cross or FEMA. Instead, send support to trusted local organizations [THREAD]: pic.twitter.com/jXrdXo0WKB — anna maría (@onlyannamaria) September 19, 2022

Activists and community organizers are urging people to steer clear of FEMA and the Red Cross, two organizations that were criticized for their approach to distributing relief funds in the wake of Hurricane Maria. Instead, they say, those who want to help should connect with a local organization in Puerto Rico, where they can ensure their donation goes directly to those affected.

In a thread posted on Twitter, community organizer Anna María created a list of organizations to which people should send their support.

2) Brigada Solidaria del Oeste



This is a grassroots, community-led org that’s been doing the work since Hurricane Maria. They’re collecting monetary and item donations.



Send financial support via Pay Pal (brigadassolidariaoeste@gmail.com) or donate the materials listed below. pic.twitter.com/XUzJSc61GT — anna maría (@onlyannamaria) September 19, 2022

3) The Fundación Mochileando collection center in San Juan: @WilMochileando



Tues-Sat, 9am-4pm, they’ll have a setup—incl. parking—for folks to drop off supplies for both people and animals (see below).



While items are preferred, you can send funds to https://t.co/dPoxGqMhp2. pic.twitter.com/T1wNvO0nFR — anna maría (@onlyannamaria) September 19, 2022

María is far from the only person who’s urging people to steer clear of name-brand organizations.

please, please, please don’t donate to the red cross if you’re trying to support the puerto rican people in the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona. — 🇵🇷 (@moisturizednerd) September 19, 2022

If you truly want to help Puerto Ricans in the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona, please do not donate through the government or anyone affiliated with it. There are numerous independent organizations that will ensure that assistance reaches us without being robbed or hidden #Fiona — 𝐉𝐊 (@delcapella) September 18, 2022

Want to help Puerto Rico 🇵🇷 recover from Hurricane Fiona?



Here are some community organizations with direct impact on the island. Please feel free to add to this list: — Alex Guzmán 🇵🇷 (@Alex_Guzman_RVA) September 19, 2022

Please don’t donate to the government or anyone directly affiliated to them. During Maria and its aftermath, they received large amounts of donations that never made it to people. Meanwhile, with less resources community organizations pulled through for people. #Hurricane #Fiona https://t.co/pdK8eJZ18A — Angélica Valdés (@AngelicaValdes_) September 19, 2022

The White House released a statement following President Biden’s approval of an emergency declaration in Puerto Rico, for the purposes of “alleviating the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency on the local population, and to provide appropriate assistance for required emergency measures,” adding, “to save lives and to protect property and public health and safety, and to lessen or avert the threat of a catastrophe in all 78 municipalities in the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico.”

Jill and I are keeping the people of Puerto Rico in our prayers as Hurricane Fiona passes over your beautiful island. We are here for you, and we will get through this together. — President Biden (@POTUS) September 19, 2022

As the people of Puerto Rico work to rebuild, Hurricane Fiona has started making its way towards Turks and Caicos, where it is expected to make landfall as a Category 2 hurricane with winds exceeding 100 miles per hour, as well as Bermuda and the Dominican Republic, reports ABC News.

Hurricane Fiona is not expected to have a major impact on the united States, but estimates do suggest that much of the Eastern seaboard will experience flooding alongside waves and rip currents along the East Coast.

Notice any corrections needed? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com