Honduran Mother Loses 2 Sons Among 53 Dead in Migrant Tractor Trailer Tragedy

On Monday, the bodies of dozens of migrants from Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador were found in an abandoned tractor trailer in San Antonio, Texas. Now, more details are finally shedding light on the victims, including two brothers who were “anxious” to arrive in the United States in search of opportunities.

The suspected driver of a truck abandoned in Texas with dozens of people inside, killing 53, was charged with human trafficking.



Homero Zamorano tried to pass himself off as one of the victims and faces up to life in prison or the death penalty. 3 others are also charged. pic.twitter.com/6puNrBiwmA — AJ+ (@ajplus) June 30, 2022

As reported by Telemundo, Karen Caballero from Honduras lost her two young sons Alejandro Caballero, 22, and Fernando Caballero, 19, in the tractor trailer, which so far has a death toll of 53 migrants. She told the outlet, “They were anxious to make the trip. They asked me every day, ‘Mom when are we going to leave?’”

Describing Alejandro as a “big, affectionate teddy bear,” she said both her sons were just as excited about the trip to the U.S. as they were about birthday parties when they were little.

Karen also said that they were hopeful to arrive in the U.S. and start working there, recalling their promise that they would build her a house one day. Still, she urged them to make their own lives instead.

💔¡𝐈𝐛𝐚𝐧 𝐟𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐲 𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐨𝐬 𝐝𝐞 𝐬𝐮𝐞𝐧̃𝐨𝐬!😢 Esta fue la última imagen que enviaron a sus familiares Margie Paz y Alejandro y Fernando Caballero. A pesar del cansancio del viaje, se mostraban felices e ilusionados con llegar a Estados Unidos. pic.twitter.com/46XNg9Heyj — HCH Televisión Digital (@HCHTelevDigital) June 30, 2022

Before they left, the mother remembers telling her sons to “triumph” and “focus” on the journey ahead, with tons of hugs and kisses in between.

Meanwhile, Alejandro and Fernando’s grandmother also spoke to Telemundo, describing her grandsons as “everything to her.” She added that the last thing they told her was that they “loved her.” Alejandro’s wife Margie Tamara Paz Grajeda, 20, also died in the tragedy.

As reported by PBS, the truck was found abandoned in San Antonio close to auto salvage yards, and originally held 67 migrants. Fifty-three people died in the incident, related to the excessive heat inside the truck after temperatures that day reached 99 degrees, and subsequent dehydration. According to the outlet, survivors that were brought to the hospital suffered from brain damage and internal bleeding.

Highschool sweethearts Alejandro Caballero and Margie Paz, both in their 20s, from Honduras, were among the deceased found inside a trailer truck in southern Texas.#MigrantTragedy pic.twitter.com/J7lf6UKfPB — Amadori 💜♡💛 (@i_amador) June 29, 2022

Now, the truck driver and three other men are in custody as authorities continue to investigate why the truck was abandoned, and why these senseless deaths occurred.

Mourners create makeshift memorial at the location site the tractor trailer that held 67 migrants was discovered, San Antonio, Texas, June 29, 2022.

