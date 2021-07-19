Frito-Lay Factory Workers Call For Boycott As Strike Goes On For More Than Two Weeks

Things That Matter

Workers at the Frito-Lay factory in Topeka, Kansas are on strike demanding safer working conditions. The Frito-Lay employees are asking for people to boycott Frito-Lay products until the company addresses their concerns.

NEW: Frito-Lay workers reveal that they’ve worked up to 5 months straight without a day off, and that multiple coworkers—driven to exhaustion—have died by suicide.



Their strike in Topeka is gaining nationwide attention. Now Frito-Lay workers in other states are speaking out. pic.twitter.com/yppQ8iPn3n — More Perfect Union (@MorePerfectUS) July 19, 2021

Hundreds of striking workers in Kansas are demanding the company put an end to the 84-hour workweek and forced overtime. The union representing the workers is calling on the company to take the necessary steps, like hiring more people, to offset the working conditions the employees are facing. The Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union (BCTGM) Local 218 is calling attention to the workers’ plight.

“The union has repeatedly asked the company to hire more workers, and yet despite record profits, Frito-Lay management has refused this request,” Anthony Shelton, the International President of the BCTGM, told The Washington Post.

PepsiCo., the parent company of Frito-Lay, has seen revenue increase during the pandemic.

Pepsi is worth $211 billion. Its revenue is up 14% and it does $70 billion a year in sales.



Its Frito-Lay drivers say they got a total raise of 77 cents over 12 years and are now required to work 84-hour weeks because Pepsi won't hire more peoplehttps://t.co/wCJTTWPKPh — Dan Price (@DanPriceSeattle) July 16, 2021

On Monday, July 19, the union and Frito-Lay were continuing ongoing negotiations to address the problems brought to light by more than 500 workers striking. It is the first in-person meeting since the strike began on July 5.

“I think that’s the most important thing for Frito-Lay and the community, that these negotiations that happen on the 19th go well so I for one I can get back to work,” Brian Eardley, a striking Frito-Lay employee, told KSNT. “I’ve got to make money for my family too. The mortgage still needs to be paid.”

The strike has caught the nation’s attention.

Frito-Lay made more than $4.2 billion in sales last year. But they can't be bothered to provide fair wages and safe working conditions? I don’t think so. I stand with the workers on strike in Topeka. It takes enormous courage to stand up and fight back, and I applaud you. https://t.co/usK0h3rFcl — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) July 17, 2021

The Topeka Capital-Journal published a letter from an employee at the plant that laid out some of the grievances that the factory workers are calling attention to. Included are numerous moments when employees were allegedly expected to work through unsafe or emotionally difficult times.

“When a co-worker collapsed and died, you had us move the body and put in another co-worker to keep the line going,” reads one of the grievances in the letter written by Cherie Renfro.

She added: “During the COVID-19 lockdown, a co-worker’s father passed away in another state. You told her since there wasn’t a funeral she didn’t qualify for bereavement time. She had to take off two of her own days to grieve.”

Frito-Lay has responded to some media requests for comment. According to a statement to The Washington Post, Frito-Lay raised the possibility of financial hardship the strike could cause to the workers.

“We believe the strike unnecessarily puts our employees at risk of economic hardship, and we are focused on resolving this matter as expeditiously and fairly as possible,” Frito-Lay told The Washington Post in a statement. “While we work to resolve the strike, we remain focused on continuing to run the operations of the plant in Topeka and set a contingency plan to ensure employee safety.”

Factory workers are asking consumers to assist them in their strike.

Boycott alert. They are dying.



“We would rather nobody buy any Frito-Lay products, Fritos, Doritos, Tostitos, Funyuns, Cheetos, all those, while we're on strike. We make all of those in Topeka, Kansas. We also would rather nobody buys PepsiCo products while we're on the line” https://t.co/NZtENeeAL9 — Kerry Carnahan (@s1lightly) July 17, 2021

As the strike continues and negotiations are ongoing, workers from the Frito-Lay factory are calling on consumers to boycott Frito-Lay and PepsiCo. products. The employees want to send a message to the company that working conditions need to change.

