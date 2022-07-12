Dodger Stadium Concession Workers Plan Strike: ‘No Worker Should Have To Continue Living Like This’

wearemitu

On Sunday, 99% of concession workers at Dodger Stadium, which include almost 1,500 “food servers, bartenders, suite attendants, cooks and dishwashers,” voted to authorize a strike ahead of the MLB All-Star Game celebrations, which commence on Saturday.

Breaking: Dodger Stadium Workers Vote 99% to Authorize Strike Ahead of MLB All-Star Game pic.twitter.com/nQ70evlQj4 — UNITE HERE Local 11 (@UNITEHERE11) July 11, 2022

The statement, released on Twitter by UNITE HERE Local 11 representative Maria Hernandez, declares, “The workers seek a fair new union contract,” and explains that an “overwhelming majority of [these workers] are […] of color.”

The union represents “over 32,000 hospitality workers in Southern California and Arizona.”

Workers like Laura Ortiz, who’s been working at the stadium for 15 seasons, says that she’s had to “pick up shifts at the Rose Bowl just to make ends meet.”

Their employers, Compass Groups and Levy Restaurants, have yet to comment. “Our company can do better,” Ortiz added.

The Dodger Stadium concession workers must receive a fair union contract. If the owners of the Dodgers (worth $8.8 billion) can afford to pay $166 million for one player, they can certainly afford to pay their concession workers a decent wage with decent benefits. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) July 12, 2022

Sylvia Sosa, who has bartended for 46 seasons at Dodger Stadium said, “I want our company, Compass/Levy, to recognize our worth and raise standards for all of its stadium workers.”

The Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPA) released a statement in solidarity with the Dodger Stadium concession workers, stating, “They deserve to be treated fairly and will continue to have the 1,200 members of the MLBPA behind them.”

MLBPA issues statement of support for Dodger Stadium concession workers: pic.twitter.com/gCgHzidicd — Bill Shaikin (@BillShaikin) July 11, 2022

Co-president of UNITE HERE Local 11, Susan Minato, had the final word. She expressed her support of the Dodger Stadium workers, calling them “the backbone of our tourism and sports industry” while highlighting the harsh realities of their lives.

“They often live with economic uncertainties because the quality of jobs vary from stadium to stadium,” she begins. “No worker should have to continue living like this.”

We agree. The strike is authorized and can be expected to start at any moment.

