US Senate Unanimously Votes To Make Pulse Nightclub A National Memorial

On June 12, 2016, a man opened fire killing 49 people at Pulse Nightclub in Orlando. The violence shocked the nation and terrified the Latinx LGBTQ+ community. Five years later, the site of the massacre is becoming a national memorial.

Five years after the tragic shooting, the U.S. Senate voted unanimously to make the Pulse Nightclub a national memorial.

We are thrilled that the U.S. Senate passed the bill designating Pulse nightclub as a national memorial. The unanimous consent is such welcome news as we are set to mark the five-year remembrance of the Pulse tragedy. This recognition means so much to the LGBTQ+ community. pic.twitter.com/JWWLYKqgUQ — Pulse Orlando (@pulseorlando) June 10, 2021

June 12 marks the fifth anniversary of the Pulse Nightclub shooting. Forty-nine people were murdered when a gunman opened fired in the crowded nightclub. The mass shooting during Pride Month sent grief waves through the LGBTQ+ community and a reminder to the rest of the country that hate was a deadly thing.

The bill, S. 1605, passed in the Senate with a voice vote with no dissent. The House of Representatives passed a similar measure, H.R. 49, on May 12. Both bills designate the place where Pulse Nightclub stood a national memorial and museum to honor the victims of one of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history.

The Senate vote comes a week after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gutted funding for mental health services for victims and their families.

The Senate has just passed legislation to make the former Pulse nightclub a national memorial site.



This Saturday will mark five years since 49 people were killed in the mass shooting at Pulse. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 10, 2021

Gov. DeSantis recently signed a new state budget that eliminated funding to the Orlando LGBT Community Center and an organization the helps homeless LGBTQ+ youth. The sudden loss of funds for victims and their families, promised by Gov. DeSantis in 2019, has angered many in the LGBTQ+ community and their allies.

“Before the 2019 Remembrance Ceremony, Governor DeSantis stood on hallowed ground, steps from where I escaped the building in 2016, and promised me that he would always support those of us impacted by the Pulse nightclub shooting,” Brandon Wolf, a Pulse survivor and media relations manager for Equality Florida, said in a statement. “Today, almost two years later to date, he vetoed mental health services for us. I will never forget.”

The vote to create the national memorial is welcomed news to the LGBTQ+ community.

Five years ago tomorrow, 49 innocent people lost their lives in the #Pulse Nightclub shooting. This was an act of hateful violence towards the #LGBTQ+ community. Sadly, such violence continues.

We must all recognize that hate against any of us is hate against us all. pic.twitter.com/Uugme21Bht — Jonathan Greenblatt (@JGreenblattADL) June 11, 2021

The upcoming anniversary of the tragedy is a heavy reminder of the dangers that still exist for the LGBTQ+ community. The designation of the Pulse Nightclub is a step in the right direction to acknowledge and heal the community. It is also a welcomed moment for the LGBTQ+ community that is under attack by conservative state legislatures trying to pass anti-trans bills targeting trans children.

