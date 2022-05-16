13 Career Hacks That Can Put You on Your Dream Track

Things That Matter

With graduation well underway, many of us are finally stepping out of the world of final exams, multiple choice anything, essays and spending nights studying in the library. All that college craziness is just about to be replaced with something much different: the workforce.

While starting your chosen career can be one of the most exciting times of your life, it can also come with anxiety, struggles and even guilt — especially if you’re first-generation Latino.

Latino family member raise us to work hard but then guilt trip us when we gotta go to work and don't spend time with them.😂 — 🌴 Ish 🌴 (@ishverduzco) April 20, 2022

Whether you’re embarking on a brand-spanking-new career path, or entered the workforce long ago, you most probably have goals and dreams related to where you see yourself down the line.

But how to get there? While everyone’s career path is different, we decided to compile social media’s top 13 career hacks that will make you more productive, get you a salary raise sooner and make you feel more fulfilled in your daily life.

And when in doubt? A mid-day work cafecito never hurt anybody.

Cortadito before work, today's gonna be a good day. ☺️ — Will Dunaway (@hwdunaway) June 7, 2014

1. Social media addiction, please meet your new mortal enemy: a screen time code you won’t remember or don’t know in the first place. Your time at work just became that much more productive.

Tiny life hack, especially for folks like me who have to use social media in our careers:



Set your screen time code to something you won't remember, or have someone else set it for you. It really helps with mindless scrolling.



When I know the code, I automatically enter it. pic.twitter.com/ZfKvBJGEZX — NOT a Jojo Seabass 🙅🏽‍♀️🐠 (@megandoesnola) May 4, 2022

2. If your chosen field calls for it, sending out a work-related newsletter will keep your name on everyone’s brain, and might set you up for more opportunities in the long run.

3. Don’t be scared to speak your mind, whether wanting to ask for a raise, or tell your boss about a new idea for your role in the company. Be “shameless.”

Life hack: be shameless.



If you want something, ask for it.



A job

A raise

Anything



There are good and bad ways of asking for something, but the worst way is not asking at all. — Mari Simon coding live 👩🏽‍💻 (@simonpaix) May 4, 2021

4. Many of us first-generation immigrants struggle with guilt around following our dreams, but doing so is the biggest career hack of them all!

Having a career you actually love is such a life hack to happiness 😩 — Nneomacita ⚡️ (@VivaLaNneoma) May 3, 2022

A great career hack is getting paid to do what you would do for free. — Şafak (@safakcf) April 6, 2022

5. Keep applying to and changing jobs if you want to boost your salary at record speed.

It took me 6 years to 2x my starting salary, and less than 2 years to 2x again.



First 6 years, no job changes. Next 2 years, changed jobs twice.



Every day it becomes more apparent that if money is the only thing you care about, change jobs frequently. — max (@makispoke) April 18, 2022

Switching jobs is the best way to give yourself a raise.



Life hack. https://t.co/Br7qsrkZlL — 🇫🇷Candy 🇨🇩 (@labeautenoire_3) November 7, 2021

6. Make a flexible 10-year plan that involves a timeline of how long you want to stay in your new job before moving on to an even better opportunity.

I think one career hack that I can say has really worked for me is this:



From the first day I start a job I decide how long I want to spend in it. This is even before knowing if I will enjoy the job, or actually love the people I work with. And I stick to it. — David Ade (@Dayveed_Ade) April 28, 2022

7. Forming a great relationship with your boss will help set you up for the future — especially if you make their life easier at work.

Career hack you will thank me for later:



Don't give the boss work.

Give them options. — Liz Giorgi (@lizgiorgi) April 7, 2022

8. Your confidence is the best first impression — and might just get your foot in the door.

Confidence.



It's all about confidence. That really is the biggest career hack. That's the key to success.



Confidence 💫 — MoneyBaggMyMy (@InfoSecQueen) March 18, 2022

9. Meeting a seasoned professional in your field who’s willing to be your mentor and offer advice is one of the best ways to move up quickly in your career. The more you know!

Having a mentor(s) is the biggest life/career hack — Christine Perez (@drchristineprz) April 8, 2022

Get a mentor, talk to more people, and learn more about the industry you are in.



Speaking to someone with experience is the best life hack for career success.



I recently InMailed 12 CMO's and 2 set up a meet – learned more in an hour than I have reading in the last year — Adrian Ciesielski (@AdrianTweetSki) April 7, 2022

10. On that note, having the right support system as you start your career is crucial — whether that’s your mentor, your family, significant other or your friends.

The biggest "hack" of starting anything…whether a business, career, or fitness journey is…



People you can talk to, learn from, and lean on while you're building.



Now look around. — BowTiedOpossum – Not a Guru (@BowTiedOpossum) March 14, 2022

11. While being an introvert has both its pros and cons, coming out of your shell, networking and connecting with more people in your field can help you attract more opportunities.

Pro tip:



Your career journey is harder when you’re an introvert. — Pro Tip™️ (@leonrhoden__) April 25, 2022

12. How to ask for a raise? Pro tip: wait until you’ve just had a huge “win” at work.

Looking to ask for a raise? Here are some decent tips:



– Wait for a “win”. You’ll be fresh on your manager’s mind in a positive way

– Look up jobs similar to yours & what they pay

– Keep asking questions, you’ll discover valuable info and tackle objections #techtwitter

😎🤝 — The Random Recruiter ⚡️ (@randomrecruiter) April 27, 2022

13. Another way to up your salary? Wait until you get a promotion at work, then apply to other jobs at the same level. Now it’s just time for some negotiation.

Salary Hack: Get the promotion then update your resume and start applying for new jobs that are at the same rank as your new promotion.



When you get a new job it'll feel like you got a raise twice! https://t.co/RRURMgQ56B — Jermaine Jupiter | The Jobfather (@JermaineJupiter) January 3, 2022

Notice any corrections needed? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com