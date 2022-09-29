Man Fatally Run Over By a Woman Who Thought He Was Killing a Cat

Things That Matter

An altercation between two drivers ended in tragedy when a California woman accused 43-year-old Victor Anthony Luis of trying to hit a cat with his car. According to an ABC 7 report, the two drivers got out of their cars and engaged in a verbal confrontation before the woman, 20-year-old Hannah Star Esser, returned to her vehicle and struck Luis with her car.

Esser filmed the initial confrontation with Luis before getting back in her car. Then, she reportedly left the scene, made a U-turn, and drove directly into Luis, launching him over the windshield and into the air.

JUSTICE FOR VICTOR. He did not deserve any of this. You will be missed dearly. May you Rest In Paradise👼. Please consider donating to help my family. https://t.co/lDwPFb5xNg https://t.co/HFLxoLscty — amber (@marrrrie_amber) September 29, 2022

Luis was found dead on the scene outside his apartment complex, reports ABC 7, and “died in his only brother’s arms” according to a statement released on behalf of the family after the fatal crash.

“We are devastated by the loss of Victor, a beloved father of five daughters, a treasured son, brother, friend, and cousin. This senseless act of violence has robbed the world of a bright light who will never be forgotten,” the statement continues, according to the East Bay Times. Luis was expecting his first grandchild later this year.

Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said that Esser’s actions “showed a complete disregard for human life.”

She is being held on $1 million bail and could face life in prison if convicted to the fullest extent of the law. According to the LA Times, she is scheduled to be arraigned on October 13.

In the meantime, Luis’ family has set up a GoFundMe campaign to cover the funeral expenses in the wake of his tragic death.

