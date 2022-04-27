California Mom Stabs Family Pit Bull Attacking Her Child: ‘It Was Either Him or My Daughter’

Things That Matter

A California mother named Jamie Morales was forced to stab and kill one of her pit bull dogs after they attacked four people inside her home, including her 1-year-old daughter.

The attack happened late at night, according to the little girl’s grandmother, Margaret Ann Morales, in a Los Angeles suburb called Pico Rivera. The dogs had reportedly lived in the home for months before the attack, which came as a shock to all involved.

When Margaret Morales heard a commotion coming from downstairs, she found her son and two daughters engaged in a struggle with the animals. However, one of the dogs decided to attack 1-year-old Ruby Ann Cervantes, latching onto her leg.

In an interview with USA Today, Jamie Morales said:

“I stabbed him to get him off my daughter. It was either him or my daughter and I chose my daughter. I did whatever I had to do to protect my daughter because he wouldn’t let go of [her]. So I had to. I feel really bad…but I had to. I had to do what I had to do, and I’m pretty sure anybody would’ve done it.”

All four family members involved were taken to the hospital. 1-year-old Cervantes is, as of April 26, still in surgery. Animal Control officers were sent to retrieve the animals, and Pico Rivera Mayor Monica Sanchez has requested assistance for the family from Pico Rivera’s city manager.

Notice any corrections needed? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com