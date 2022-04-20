15-Year-Old Alicia Reygna Was Stabbed by a Stranger While Waiting Outside Her School

Things That Matter

While parents send their children off to school everyday without a single thought in the world, 15-year-old Alicia Reynaga’s parents experienced the unthinkable. The Stockton, CA student of Stagg High School was stabbed to death on Monday at 11:00 a.m. while waiting outside the school’s building. Now, local police are saying that the stabbing appears to be a “random act.”

REST IN PEACE: Alicia Reynaga, 15, was stabbed to death Monday by an intruder at a high school campus in Stockton, California in an apparently random attack, authorities said. 🙏🏻🕊️ https://t.co/8OFIGtMKKr pic.twitter.com/ZaHtfAEPvN — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) April 19, 2022

Stockton’s Police Department shared an update regarding the case on their Facebook page Monday night, explaining that they now have a suspect. 52-year-old Anthony Gray was taken into custody in connection with the stabbing and was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail for murder. Still an “active investigation,” police continue to look into why Reynaga was specifically targeted — or if it was truly a “random” occurrence.

Local police urge anyone with more information to contact them immediately, with little else known about any possible connection between the suspect and victim. Officer Joe Silva explained to the New York Times that while police are still attempting to understand why Reynaga was stabbed by Gray, it does not appear like they knew each other at all.

15-year-old Alicia Reynaga was the student from Stagg HS in #Stockton stabbed and killed on campus during a "random attack" earlier today.



Photos from family at vigil for her tonight. @KandaceReddTV & Miguel Cano are at the vigil and will have story at 11 #LateNewsTonight pic.twitter.com/1gFs0l2v85 — Madison Wade (@madisoncwade) April 19, 2022

People all over the world have one question: how could this have happened?

While Reynaga stood in front of her school, the male suspect parked his car in front of the school and stabbed her several times. A school district police officer reportedly stopped the suspect “from continuing,” while the 15-year-old victim was taken to the hospital where she died that same day from injuries that were “too severe.”

Family say 15-year-old Alicia Reynaga died after being stabbed at Stagg High School in Stockton on Monday. Police tell us the stabbing "appears to be a random act." @ABC10 @StocktonPolice @StocktonUnified pic.twitter.com/yTdI8XtKzW — kandacereddtv (@KandaceReddTV) April 19, 2022

While Gray is being held without bond, and classes at Stagg High School already resumed Tuesday after a Monday lockdown, Reynaga’s family is left to pick up the pieces.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the 15-year-old’s parents, in order to help them with “living expenses while they grieve the tragic loss.” The page describes how the parents “could not have ever imagined this happening,” and are dealing with “heartbreaking times.” Any money donated will go to them as they “heal and get back on their feet.”

