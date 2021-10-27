AOC Calls for Any Member of Congress Involved in Organizing the January 6 Insurrection To Be Expelled

Things That Matter

Photo via Getty Images January 6, 2021 may seem like a lifetime ago, but for folks who were at The Capitol that day, the memory of the insurrection still looms large. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has spoken out about the trauma she endured while being trapped in her office during the insurrection. And now, the Boricua Congresswoman from the Bronx is still demanding accountability for the event. On Sunday, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called for any member of Congress who was involved in planning the January 6 insurrection to be expelled. Any member of Congress who helped plot a terrorist attack on our nation’s capitol must be expelled.



This was a terror attack. 138 injured, almost 10 dead. Those responsible remain a danger to our democracy, our country, and human life in the vicinity of our Capitol and beyond. https://t.co/D0qLlaFjTh — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 25, 2021 AOC’s tweet was in response to a bombshell report from Rolling Stone that claimed multiple Republican members of Congress helped organize the deadly riot. EXCLUSIVE: Jan. 6 Protest Organizers Say They Participated in ‘Dozens’ of Planning Meetings With Members of Congress and White House Staff https://t.co/HfpcnB1TwN — Hunter Walker (@hunterw) October 25, 2021

Rolling Stone spoke with two of the riot organizers who provided proof that they communicated with at least six representatives, including Rep. Paul Gosar and Rep. Lauren Boebert the day of the attack. The two anonymous sources also say that they spoke with Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Madison Cawthorn, Andy Biggs and Louie Gohmert. “We would talk to Boebert’s team, Cawthorn’s team, Gosar’s team like back to back to back to back,” said the anonymous organizer to Rolling Stone.

The report also revealed that certain Republican representatives promised “blanket pardons” to the protesters.

The call was always coming from inside the house. But I’m also old enough to remember when @AOC said she didn’t trust folks to help her to safety because she feared it was an inside job. But y’all called her paranoid. This was an active coup that needs to be prosecuted thoroughly https://t.co/1oc9IIDueT — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) October 25, 2021

“Our impression was that it was a done deal, that [Gosar had] spoken to the president about it in the Oval… in a meeting about pardons and that our names came up,” said the organizer. “They were working on submitting the paperwork and getting members of the House Freedom Caucus to sign on as a show of support.”

One of the organizers alleged that Gosar said: “I was just going over the list of pardons and we just wanted to tell you guys how much we appreciate all the hard work you’ve been doing.”

The two sources also claim that two senior aides in the Trump Administration— Katrina Pierson and Mark Meadows— also helped organize the rally with protestors in the weeks leading up to January 6.

In February, Ocasio-Cortez revealed on Instagram that she was afraid she was going to die that day. In August, she confessed to CNN that she was also afraid that she was going to be sexually assaulted by the rioters.

“White supremacy and patriarchy are very linked in a lot of ways,” she told CNN reporter Dana Bash. “There’s a lot of sexualizing of that violence and I didn’t think that I was just going to be killed, I thought other things were going to happen to me as well.”

It was then that Bash clarified, “So, it sounds like what you’re telling me right now is that you didn’t only think you were going to die, you thought you were going to be raped.” Ocasio-Cortez nodded in agreement and said, “Yeah, yeah. I thought I was.”

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com