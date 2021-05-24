Nearly 150 People Were Arrested At Massive Party After It Accidentally Went TikTok Viral

Things That Matter

It’s literally a story straight out of Hollywood. You know the one, the kid decides to throw a party while his parents out, and things quickly turn to LIT. Loads of people who were never invited suddenly appear, and the cops show up. It might not have taken in Los Angeles, but a recent party that took place in Huntington Beach, California, will undoubtedly go down in the books for the 2,500 people that attended.

Police arrested almost 150 people on Saturday night in Huntington Beach, California, after a huge crowd showed up to a birthday party that went viral on TikTok.

Lol TikTok took the video down. Last night at Adrians kickback in Huntington Beach #adrianskickback #Cali pic.twitter.com/dluoNYm7OD — Jeryn (@GizmoJA) May 23, 2021

According to reports, 2,500 people set out to downtown Huntington Beach to attend “Adrian’s Kickback.” Word about the birthday party which had been posted by a man named Adrian began to gain attention earlier last week. So viral that the party’s hashtag was viewed well over 220 million times on TikTok. News spread so much that TikTokers from out of state shared their intention to attend. The result was an experience captured on cameras that looks beyond lit y’all. Actually, just Completely Legendary. In the images captured of the wild birthday, people can be seen dancing and running through the streets. Some dance on police guards, lifeguard towers, climb streetlights and even set off fireworks in the streets.

“The Huntington Beach Police Department, which said it had been made aware of the party earlier in the week, declared the crowd an unlawful assembly just after 7 p.m. and instituted an emergency curfew beginning at 11:30 p.m,” according to Buzzfeed “Police arrested 121 adults and 28 minors on charges including vandalism, curfew violations, and setting off illegal fireworks, the department said, adding that attendees allegedly threw rocks, bottles, and fireworks at officers.”

The New York Times managed to track down Adrian to find out why/ how he decided to post an invite to his party.

According to Buzzfeed, Adrian’s Kickback saw various businesses, police cars, and even a lifeguard tower subjected to damages.

