Things That Matter

Nearly 150 People Were Arrested At Massive Party After It Accidentally Went TikTok Viral

By May 24, 2021 at 8:33 pm
TikTok

It’s literally a story straight out of Hollywood. You know the one, the kid decides to throw a party while his parents out, and things quickly turn to LIT. Loads of people who were never invited suddenly appear, and the cops show up. It might not have taken in Los Angeles, but a recent party that took place in Huntington Beach, California, will undoubtedly go down in the books for the 2,500 people that attended.

Police arrested almost 150 people on Saturday night in Huntington Beach, California, after a huge crowd showed up to a birthday party that went viral on TikTok.

According to reports, 2,500 people set out to downtown Huntington Beach to attend “Adrian’s Kickback.” Word about the birthday party which had been posted by a man named Adrian began to gain attention earlier last week. So viral that the party’s hashtag was viewed well over 220 million times on TikTok. News spread so much that TikTokers from out of state shared their intention to attend. The result was an experience captured on cameras that looks beyond lit y’all. Actually, just Completely Legendary. In the images captured of the wild birthday, people can be seen dancing and running through the streets. Some dance on police guards, lifeguard towers, climb streetlights and even set off fireworks in the streets.

“The Huntington Beach Police Department, which said it had been made aware of the party earlier in the week, declared the crowd an unlawful assembly just after 7 p.m. and instituted an emergency curfew beginning at 11:30 p.m,” according to Buzzfeed “Police arrested 121 adults and 28 minors on charges including vandalism, curfew violations, and setting off illegal fireworks, the department said, adding that attendees allegedly threw rocks, bottles, and fireworks at officers.”

The New York Times managed to track down Adrian to find out why/ how he decided to post an invite to his party.

According to Buzzfeed, Adrian’s Kickback saw various businesses, police cars, and even a lifeguard tower subjected to damages.

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:

New Report Claims Bill Gates ‘Developed a Reputation for Questionable Conduct’ In The Office

Fierce

New Report Claims Bill Gates ‘Developed a Reputation for Questionable Conduct’ In The Office

By May 20, 2021 at 2:56 pm
BY  | May 20, 2021 AT 2:56 pm
Getty Images / Getty

The story of how Bill Gates and his now-estranged wife Melinda Gates met is notoriously one of an office romance. According to reports, the couple met in 1987 at a dinner party in New York City after Melinda was brought onto become a product manager at Microsoft. In Netflix’s 2019 series “Inside Bill’s Brain,” Melinda described her first impression of Gates. “He was funny and very high energy,” she explained. The two eventually tied the knot in 1994, but recently the couple announced that after nearly three decades of marriage, they were getting divorced.

Now, as reports about their impending divorce continue to develop and circulate, questions about Bill Gates’ character and role as a leader are coming to the surface. Surprisingly, many of the answers to these questions are casting a new light on the original dynamic between Gates and Melinda.

A new report by the New York Times report is revealing that Bill Gates allegedly was notorious for pursuing women who worked beneath him.

Published this past Sunday, the report claimed that the Microsoft cofounder gained a reputation “questionable conduct in work-related settings.” More surprising, the report underlined that “In 2019, Microsoft’s board of directors, on which Mr. Gates sat, opened an investigation into one of those cases after being notified that he had “sought to initiate an intimate relationship with a company employee in the year 2000,” Frank X. Shaw, a Microsoft spokesman, said on Sunday. The board hired a law firm to investigate. The following year, Mr. Gates stepped down from Microsoft’s board. The Wall Street Journal reported the 2000 incident and the board’s investigation.”

A spokesperson for Bill has denied “the claim of mistreatment of employees” is false.

In the surprising report, the Times highlighted an instance in 2006, when Bill emailed a female employee who’d given him a presentation and then asked her to dinner.

“If this makes you uncomfortable, pretend it never happened,” Bill instructed in the email according to the Times. “The announcement of their divorce has brought attention to a marriage whose dissolution has large social and financial implications,” The New York Times stated. “Multiple people said that during their marriage, Mr. Gates engaged in work-related behavior that they said was inappropriate for a person at the helm of a major publicly-traded company and one of the world’s most influential philanthropies.”

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:
Bill GatesMelinda GatesnewsSexual Harassmenttrending

Michael Jordan Says His Final Text Messages With Kobe Bryant Were About Good Tequila

wearemitu

Michael Jordan Says His Final Text Messages With Kobe Bryant Were About Good Tequila

By May 17, 2021 at 12:57 pm
BY  | May 17, 2021 AT 12:57 pm

A little over a year has passed since the tragic news of NBA star Kobe Bryant’s death made headlines. The shooting guard‘s sudden death in Calabasas, California, rocked the worlds of his family, friends, former teammates, and many of his fans. On Feb. 24, a public memorial service held at Staples Center saw various people in his life give speeches, including his wife Vanessa Bryant, Shaquille O’Neal, and his longtime friend and rival Michael Jordan. The former Chicago Bulls player gave a heart-rendering speech filled with fond memories of Bryant and tears. A year later, the former shooting guard admits that he still gets choked up when he remembered Bryant.

According to Jordan, he becomes particularly emotional when reflecting on the 17-month old text messages between him and his old friend.

In a recent interview with ESPN’s Jackie MacMullan, Jordan revealed that his final messages with Bryant were about family, basketball, and tequila.

In a series of text messages that took place weeks before Bryant’s death, Jordan says that he and the late basketball icon spoke about their family and good tequila. The two basketball players last texted seven weeks before Bryant’s death on Dec. 8, 2019.

“This tequila is awesome,” Bryant wrote in a text to Jordan. The message was about Jordan’s tequila brand, which he had sent to his formal rival.

In response, Jordan said, “Thank you, my brother.”

Bryant: “Yes, sir. Family good?”

Jordan: “All good. Yours?”

Bryant “All good.”

“He was just so happy,” Jordan explained to MacMullan. “He was doing so well.”

Jordan explained in his interview that at this point in his life, Bryant was fully invested in coaching his late daughter Gigi.

“Happy holidays,” Jordan went onto text Bryant in the message string, “and hope to catch up soon. Coach Kobe??!”

Bryant replied, “Ah, back at you, man. Hey, coach, I’m sitting on the bench right now, and we’re blowing this team out. 45-8.”

Jordan explained that Bryant had found so much joy in coaching his daughter’s basketball team.

Speaking about the text thread, Jordan told ESPN, “I just love that text, because it shows Kobe’s competitive nature.”

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:
BasketballKobe BryantMichael JordanSportstrending