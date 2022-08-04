Video: 80-Year-Old Norco, CA Convenience Store Owner Shoots Armed Robber

Things That Matter

An 80-year-old convenience store owner in Norco, California, prevented an armed robbery at his store by shooting the suspect in the arm, sending him running.

As videos of the incident show, an armed robber entered Craig Cope’s store Norco Market & Liquor at around 2:45 a.m. on Sunday. The suspect came into the store with a face-covering ski mask and a sweatshirt, pointing a rifle at the victim.

#WATCH: "He shot my arm off," cries would-be robber after 80 year old #Norco store owner shoots him with a shotgun. Four arrested, one remains in hospital. Store owner expected back at work. pic.twitter.com/i3LAVdv5WL — Jeff Vaughn (@JeffVaughn) August 2, 2022

Meanwhile, Cope awaited the robber in a corner behind the counter, and perfectly timed his shot. The 80-year-old shot the man in the arm, causing him to yell out, “He shot my arm off! He shot my arm off!”

The suspect then ran into a BMW SUV with other people inside, quickly driving off.

Now, more information is coming to light about the incident: employee Marnie Tapia told ABC7 that Cope was prepared for the worst. “The sheriff’s warned us that this had been going on in the area recently and to just be on your toes, you know, so he was on his toes. Thank God.”

A rifle-toting robber is no match for a shotgun-wielding #Norco liquor store owner. Eyewitness News with the bungling getaway, and an update on the liquor store owner who suffered a heart attack after the attempted heist. Tonight at 11 from ABC7. https://t.co/bwrPzH6BHE pic.twitter.com/3j14lfGTcb — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) August 2, 2022

Tapia added that Cope “just prepared himself. He’s always prepared as far as weapons go,” and that he had seen the suspect exit the car beforehand through a camera.

That being said, the incident greatly affected the Norco resident, who suffered a heart attack afterward. He is now back home and recovering.

As per Fox LA, three suspects are currently in jail, while the robber who was shot will be taken into custody once discharged from the hospital.

Suspects DaShawn Lee Belvin, 23, Davon Anthony Broadus, 24, Justin Kyle Johnson, 22 and Jamar Elijah Williams, 26, are all being charged with felonies, including attempted robbery and elder abuse. The four suspects have no prior felonies.

Felony charges were filed against the four suspects accused of trying to rob a 80-year-old Norco liquor store owner who turned the tables on them and opened fire, wounding one of the suspects. https://t.co/2PTumwUu59 — FOX 11 Los Angeles (@FOXLA) August 4, 2022

While Belvin is charged with firearm assault, all four are also being charged with possession of a stolen firearm, since they had “numerous stolen firearms” in the car, according to Riverside County Capt. Mike Koehler. The BMW they rode in was also reported stolen.

About Cope’s decision to shoot, Capt. Koehler explained that the department is viewing it as, “A lawfully armed member of our community prevented a violent crime and ensured their own safety while being confronted with multiple armed suspects.”

As for Cope? He told Fox 11 that Norco “isn’t a good place to pick” when it comes to armed robbery.

#WATCH: 80 year old #Norco store owner that blasted a would-be robber with a shotgun says the weapon will stay by his side as he returns to work. pic.twitter.com/H2ukeX2Wbk — Jeff Vaughn (@JeffVaughn) August 3, 2022

Several people agree: one Norco resident told Univision, “Here we live like in the Wild West… on horses, with guns, protecting the streets.” Another resident explained to the outlet that, “The majority of Narco store owners are ‘protected’ in the same way,” referring to them being armed.

Cope described to Univision, “I just did what I had to do. I would always protect my employees, my customers, myself.” He continued, “Pointing the gun directly at me… I’m not gonna wait.”

