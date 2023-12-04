Woman Claiming to be Accomplice to Uvalde Shooting Arrested After Threats

News

The self-proclaimed girlfriend of Uvalde, Texas shooter Salvador Ramos has been arrested by the FBI and indicted on 13 federal charges. The charges allege that Victoria Gabriela Rodriguez-Morales, 19, who now lives in Puerto Rico, has made repeated threats to the Uvalde community.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office, the charges state that Rodriguez-Morales made several “interstate threats” from May to October 2023. The indictment states that the 19-year-old, who formerly lived in Uvalde, used Gmail, Instagram, Facebook and Kick to threaten the Texas city’s schools, hospitals, and police.

Loading the player...

🥺 This is horrible.



Girlfriend of Robb Elementary mass shooter jailed, accused of repeated threats to Uvalde community



Victoria Gabriela Rodriguez-Morales currently in federal custody in Puerto Rico https://t.co/Ff4AKHBerN pic.twitter.com/nqHIx2fLqF — Bad AG Garland Takes (@BadGarlandTakes) November 30, 2023

As per the indictment, Rodriguez-Morales mentioned Ramos in several threats, including: “Each and every single one of y’all will die in the name of Salvador.” She also referred to the Robb Elementary School shooting victims as “all the little losers souls,” stating, “I pray for them to be burning in hell.”

United States Attorney for the District of Puerto Rico, W. Stephen Muldrow, stated after Rodríguez-Morales’ arrest and indictment, “We hope that this arrest brings a sense of peace to those who were targeted by the defendant.”

The 19-year-old may have threatened Uvalde community members since 2018

According to Law and Crime, authorities arrested Rodriguez-Morales in Puerto Rico last Wednesday after allegedly threatening Uvalde authorities, teachers, and community members for years.

The outlet obtained a 2018 affidavit that shows authorities investigated the 19-year-old for threats that year.

At the time, Rodriguez-Morales still lived in Uvalde, where she “sent threats to kill people, to kill public officials, shoot schools and kill teachers and students.” She allegedly admitted to her behavior, and authorities placed her on juvenile supervision.

As per San Antonio Express-News‘ report on the indictment, Rodriguez-Morales was once in the juvenile system for making threats to authorities. However, by 2020, her parents struck a deal to release her from juvenile supervision as long as they moved her to Puerto Rico.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, one of Rodriguez-Morales’ threats in the past forced a Texas school to temporarily close.

The self-proclaimed girlfriend of the Robb shooter has been arrested in Puerto Rico. Victoria Gabriela Rodriguez-Morales, 19, is accused of making repeated threats to the Uvalde community over the course of several years. I'll have more tonight at 6 p.m. pic.twitter.com/DIBrDipntk — Leigh Waldman (@LeighWaldman) November 29, 2023

However, the threats continued since 2020. As per the U.S. Attorney’s Office’s press release on the charges, Rodriguez-Morales made online threats including: “They will shoot Uvalde High School and [Morales Junior High School] whenever I tell ’em…So yeah the persecution is gonna start today.”

She also allegedly wrote, “I will haunt everyone from class 2022 to 2023… Each and every single one of y’all will die,” and “Your [children’s] hospital may blow in pieces if [y’all don’t] do as I say.”

The charges state that Rodriguez-Morales made specific, violent threats to specific Uvalde locations. This allegedly included, “There will be bombs at the Uvalde Memorial Hospital” and “We will shoot Uvalde Texas high school and Texas A&M College.”

The 19-year-old even may have threatened Kimberly Mata-Rubio, whose 10-year-old daughter Lexi was killed in the Uvalde shooting. While Mata-Rubio campaigned for Uvalde mayor, Rodriguez-Morales allegedly wrote: “If Mata Rubio wins the elections I will kill her.”

The Girlfriend of the Uvalde shooter allegedly called the Police Chief telling them she was going to send someone to shoot the schools and also emailed the school from the email: "Schoolshooter893@gmail.com" with the subject line "Kill you all" pic.twitter.com/V9h3ESBFJC — Jimboy (@JzeViewing) November 30, 2023

Experts once diagnosed Rodriguez-Morales with mental health issues

As per Law and Crime, Rodriguez-Morales repeatedly made several email accounts to make online threats. One of those email addresses was “schoolshooter893@gmail.”

However, according to the outlet, the 19-year-old also used her mother’s cellphone to make threats to Uvalde Police, Uvalde High School’s staff, the Uvalde Fire Department, and more. She allegedly took part in this behavior both as a minor and as an adult.

Even more, Rodriguez-Morales once allegedly wrote online that she and Ramos may have planned to “commit that massacre together.”

An Instagram account connected to the 19-year-old allegedly commented, “I’m glad [though] that my ex could accomplish something we both wanted to do.” It continued, “[It’s] lovely but the fact that more blood is going be drained through my hands.”

More threats abounded, including towards the “new school in construction” in Uvalde. Messages also stated that she had a “whole crew” waiting for her signal for a purported attack.

Girlfriend of Robb Elementary mass shooter jailed, accused of repeated threats to Uvalde community



Im sick to my stomach and disgusted and teary thinking of the victims, their families and the community of Uvalde https://t.co/whnoGIrrx3 — Angela M. Bonilla 🇵🇷 (@_angiemarieb) December 1, 2023

According to San Antonio Express-News, investigators say that Rodriguez-Morales’ claims about Ramos once being her boyfriend, or planning the shooting together, are false.

Meanwhile, KSAT reports that the 19-year-old woman was once found to have a lack of remorse or guilt and to be a danger to the community. She was also once diagnosed with “opposition Defiant Disorder and Intermittent Explosive Disorder.”

Joseph González, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI San Juan Field Office, stated in the indictment’s press release: “Making threats of violence to schools and other public institutions, is a federal crime.”

“Those impacted by this tragedy, such as the family, friends and co-workers of the victims of the Uvalde school shooting,” González stated, “Deserve to grieve and process their experiences in peace.”

Rodriguez-Morales remains in federal custody at the Puerto Rico Metropolitan Detention Center.

Notice any corrections needed? Please email us at corrections@nglmitu.com