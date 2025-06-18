In the wild reality we live in, Tucker Carlson is being celebrated for his recent interview with Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX). The interview has gone viral for many reasons, most importantly, the way that Sen. Cruz reacted when Carlson questioned his knowledge about Iran. Sen. Ted Cruz also made a stunning revelation that people were not aware was happening.

Tucker Carlson let Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) have it in a recent interview

Is it possible to absolutely loathe Tucker Carlson and enjoy the fuck out of watching him destroy Ted Cruz at the same time?

Asking for a friend.pic.twitter.com/iBtFgWv1br — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) June 18, 2025

Carlson had a lot of questions for Sen. Cruz about Iran with the growing escalation with Israel. Sen. Cruz didn’t do himself any favors in the interview when pressed about facts about Iran. The clip that is going viral shows Sen. Cruz quickly deflates and becomes combative when Carlson presses him on what exactly is happening with Iran.

This is THE best thing I've seen so far. Ted Cruz went on national tv talking all big threatening regime change in Iran, only to be destroyed by Tucker Carlson, of all ppl, for *not* knowing what he's talking about. Just perfect. — Claire S🤍 (@SaintLaurant) June 18, 2025

The senator, known for fleeing to Cancun, Mexico while Texas was in the grips of a winter storm, showed how little he knows about the conflict in the Middle East.

“How many people live in Iran, by the way,” Carlson asked.

“I don’t know the population,” Sen. Cruz admitted.

“At all,” Carlson asked.

“No. I don’t know the population,” Sen. Cruz confirmed.

“You don’t know the population of the country you seek to topple,” Carlson clarified.

“How many people live in Iran,” Sen. Cruz asked Carlson.

“92 million,” Carlson quickly responded.

The interview quickly devolves into a tit for tat between the senator and the journalist. Sen. Cruz becomes visibly flustered as Carlson continues to press him on his lack of knowledge about Iran. At one point, Sen. Cruz responds to Carlson’s claims by shouting “No. You don’t know anything about the country [of Iran].”

The most astounding part of the interview is when Sen. Cruz alludes to U.S. intervention in the Israel-Iran war

🔥🚨BRUTAL: Ted Cruz just said the quiet part out loud. On Tucker Carlson’s show, Cruz casually dropped that “we’re already at war with Iran alongside Israel.”



Tucker—visibly stunned—reminded him that the White House denied U.S. involvement just last night.



And right on cue…… pic.twitter.com/gHh1S2mwuY — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) June 18, 2025

Carlson questioned Sen. Cruz’s legitimate belief that the Iranian government was planning to kill President Donald Trump. Sen. Cruz claims that he does believe that the Iranian government is planning an attack on the sitting U.S. president, which Carlson again questions the authenticity of his belief. This is when Sen. Cruz, a sitting U.S. senator, makes a comment that truly shocked viewers and Carlson.

“You don’t believe that they are trying to murder Trump because you are not calling for military strikes against them in retaliation,” Carlson said.

“We are carrying out military strikes today,” Sen. Cruz responded in what can be easily interpreted as military intervention from the U.S.

“You said Israel was,” Carlson said in disbelief.

“Right, with our help,” Sen. Cruz said trying to clarify. “I said we but Israel is leading and we’re supporting them.”

“Well, you’re breaking news here because the U.S. government, last night, denied, the National Security Council spokesperson Alex Pfeiffer, denied on behalf of Trump, that we were acting on Israel’s defense in any capacity,” Carlson said.

While Sen. Cruz tried to immediately walk back the comment, Carlson was not letting him off the hook so easily.

“This is high stakes,” Carlson said. “You’re a senator. If you’re saying that the government is at war with Iran right now, people are listening.”

Social media users are activated in a major way breaking down the sound clips

Ted Cruz after his interview with Tucker Carlson pic.twitter.com/OOdj9oD2au — David Santa Carla 🦇 (@TheOnlyDSC) June 18, 2025

The U.S. government has maintained that it was not going to intervene in the current militarized escalation between Israel and Iran. However, Sen. Cruz’s comments have many thinking that there is more going on behind the scenes.

watching ted cruz admit to tucker carlson that the US is israel https://t.co/ZxmTzin63r pic.twitter.com/2pbaI8UhXJ — the introverted hater (@violentlyepic) June 18, 2025

The slip of the tongue in the interview coupled with President Trump claiming that “no one knows what I am going to do” on Iran is troubling. The escalation between Israel and Iran stems from Israel’s attack on Iran on June 13, 2025. The missile strikes on Iran escalated as Israel continued its bombardment and Iran responded with missiles that evaded Israel’s Iron Dome.

President Trump called for Iran to end its nuclear program, which is believed to be enriching uranium to produce nuclear weapons. It is important to note that the U.S., under President Barack Obama, helped to create the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The agreement done by the United Nations aimed to curb Iran’s ability to create nuclear weapons. The agreement gave the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) regular access to all Iranian nuclear facilities to monitor compliance.

President Trump withdrew the U.S. from the agreement on Oct. 12, 2017. Eight years later, President Trump is attempting to reframe the problem he created as one he is trying to resolve.