A recent report from The Atlantic is calling into question former President Donald Trump’s handling of murdered servicemember Vanessa Guillen’s funeral.

According to the article, former President Trump offered to help Guillen’s family by paying the funeral costs. Yet, when he got the bill, The Atlantic alleges he became enraged and refused to follow through on his promise to her family.

Trump’s alleged argument for not paying for Vanessa Guillen’s funeral

According to The Atlantic, former President Trump met with the Guillen family and offered his condolences and to help with funeral costs.

“I saw what happened to your daughter Vanessa, who was a spectacular person, and respected and loved by everybody, including in the military,” he told the family during the meeting, according to The Atlantic. “If I can help you out with the funeral, I’ll help—I’ll help you with that,” he said. “I’ll help you out. Financially, I’ll help you.”

He later confirmed to members of the media who were present that he had done this before. He clarified that he had to do it from a personal standpoint instead of doing it through the government.

Yet, according to the new report, the bill was sent to former President Trump with a total balance of $60,000. The amount allegedly outraged him. According to the article, which referenced notes and testimony from people at the meeting, he refused to follow through on his promise.

“It doesn’t cost 60,000 bucks to bury a fucking Mexican,” former President Trump allegedly said in the meeting. He then instructed Mark Meadows, his chief of staff, not to pay the bill and claimed that the Guillen family was trying to rip him off.

Meadows has publicly proclaimed that the former president was nothing but respectful to the Guillen family.

I was in the discussions featured in the Atlantic’s latest hit piece against President Trump. Let me say this.



Any suggestion that President Trump disparaged Ms. Guillen or refused to pay for her funeral expenses is absolutely false.



He was nothing but kind, gracious, and… October 22, 2024

Meadows is no stranger to showing unwavering support and loyalty to former President Trump. He is facing felony charges stemming from the 2020 election case brewing in The Grand Canyon State. He faces charges of fraud, forgery, and conspiracy.

Vanessa Guillen’s family responds

Wow.

I don’t appreciate how you are exploiting my sister’s death for politics- hurtful & disrespectful to the important changes she made for service members. President Donald Trump did nothing but show respect to my family & Vanessa. In fact, I voted for President Trump today. https://t.co/o8cDrKOKBV — Mayra Guillen (@mguilen_) October 22, 2024

Mayra Guillen, Vanessa’s sister, took to X to disparage the article and show her support for the former president.

“President Donald Trump did nothing but show respect to my family & Vanessa,” Mayra wrote. “In fact, I voted for President Trump today.”

After having dealt with hundreds of reporters in my legal career, this is unfortunately the first time I have to go on record and call out Jeffrey Goldberg@the Atlantic: not only did he misrepresent our conversation but he outright LIED in HIS sensational story.

More… https://t.co/uJtfsNTo37 — Attorney Natalie Khawam (@WhistleblowerLF) October 22, 2024

Additionally, family attorney Natalie Khawam spoke out on X, attempting to discredit the story. Khawam claims that the story is being used for “cheap political gain” and that it is sensationalized.

Despite the scandal, Vanessa Guillen’s legacy lives on

Vanessa Guillen’s brutal murder in 2020 at Fort Hood, now called Fort Cavazos, rattled the military world. Her tragic death led to reform in how servicemembers could report sexual assault and misconduct within their ranks with the I Am Vanessa Guillen Act.

The act brought sweeping reform to how sexual harassment and assault are handled within the military ranks. First, it made sexual harassment a criminal act under the Uniform Code of Military Justice. It also took the decision-making of prosecuting sexual misconduct cases out of the hands of the chain of command, offering protection to those coming forward.

Most importantly, the act requires that commanders can not be involved in investigating claims of sexual misconduct and instead request an independent investigation within 72 hours of the report. These moves have given military servicemembers a more dignified way to report cases while lowering the chances of retaliation.