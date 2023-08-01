Texas Paletero Fatally Struck by Truck While Pushing His Cart Back Home

News

Paletero Luis Diosdado Muñoz, 51, from Dallas, Texas was killed on Wednesday, July 26 after being struck by a truck. As his children explained after the tragedy, he was just “three minutes away from his home.”

At the time of the accident, Muñoz was reportedly on his way back home after a long day of work. Pushing his paletero cart, he crossed Buckner Boulevard near Loma Garden Avenue when a Ford F-150 pickup tragically struck him at around 8:40 p.m.

As per reports of the accident, the driver who hit Muñoz stayed on the scene and cooperated with police. Dallas Fire-Rescue transported the vendor to the hospital, where he later died.

Muñoz’s children told Univision that he actually loved the street where he eventually met his fate. His daughter, Maria Diosdado, told the outlet, “He would say it was his favorite area to sell paletas, because everyone knew him, greeted him, and gave him water when it was very hot.”

Sadly, Muñoz was just one month away from moving back to his hometown of Guanajuato, Mexico after selling paletas for 20 years. Now, his family has set up a GoFundMe for his funeral, and to transport his body back to Guanajuato.

Muñoz supported his family in Mexico by working as a paletero in Texas

After his tragic death, Muñoz’s children described his “hardworking” nature and unwavering support.

As per CBS, daughter, Lizbeth Diosdado, said at her father’s vigil: “People remember him by saying that he was always a very hardworking person.”

“Despite the heat, he was always seen pushing his cart in the street,” she remembered. She also described how he worked for 20 years selling paletas in the U.S. so he could send money to his family in Mexico.

His family also explained that his goal was to return to Mexico to be with his wife, father, and grandchildren. He also dreamed of living in the house he built there. As per his children, he planned to move back to Guanajuato in September.

La jornada de trabajo de Luis Diosdado Muñoz terminó en tragedia, cuando una troca lo atropelló, el conductor está libre, te contamos por qué: https://t.co/IMG6IVHL4J pic.twitter.com/o0SZPW96bq — Noticias45Houston (@noticiashouston) July 27, 2023

His son, Sergio Diasdado, spoke through tears about some of his last conversations with his father. He recalled to Univision, “I would tell him to go back to Mexico.”

“In fact, I was remembering that just last month I took him to have lunch on Father’s day,” he expressed.

The mourning son added, “I wanted him to see his father, he was very old. [My dad] told me he was leaving.”

Daughter María Diosdado also spoke about her family’s current state in Mexico: “My mom is waiting for him there, and all my sisters and his grandchildren are waiting, too.”

The paletero’s children still remember how his father would send them pictures of Texas before they made it to the U.S. Still, they always feared him risking his life by coming back home with his cart late at night.

Luis Diosdado Muñoz: El paletero hispano que murió tras ser atropellado en Texas: https://t.co/IMG6IVHL4J pic.twitter.com/L0X2oBHiEj — Noticias45Houston (@noticiashouston) July 28, 2023

Now, Muñoz’s family has set up a GoFundMe for his funeral costs and transport back to Guanajuato. Organized by Maria Diosdado, the fundraiser reads: “The Diosdado Sanchez family mourns the loss of Mr. Luis Diosdado.”

“We ask you for your help to pay for the funeral costs and his transport back to his hometown of Guanajuato, Mexico,” his family wrote. “We thank you with all our hearts for your help. May God grant him eternal rest.”

Fundraiser by Maria Diosdado : Luis Diosdado Munoz https://t.co/0UGymxUyuw — LC (@el_si_212) July 29, 2023

Notice any corrections needed? Please email us at corrections@nglmitu.com