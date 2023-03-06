Pedro Pascal Shores Up His Support For LGBTQ Community Amid Anti-Trans Bills

wearemitu

Pedro Pascal is not only one of the most famous actors of the moment. He is also a great ally of the LGBTQ+ community.

He proved it with a recent post on social media where “The Last of Us” actor shared a community flag and the caption, “the answer, my friend, is blowin’ in the wind. #LGBTQIA.”

Using a verse from Bob Dylan’s famous 1962 civil rights anthem, Pedro Pascal wanted to share his stance amid the most aggressive surge against LGBTQ+ rights seen in years.

So far this year, more than 175 anti-LGBTQ bills appear to be moving forward in 32 states, including 23 affecting schools and sports venues, the Human Rights Campaign reported.

In Tennessee, for example, Gov. Bill Lee just signed a bill banning drag shows in public spaces. In Kentucky, House Bill 470 prohibits gender-affirming care for minors under 18.

Tennessee is the first state to criminalize drag performances and the fifth to pass a law banning gender-affirming care for trans youth.



Our fight isn't over. We won't let @GovBillLee or any other anti-LGBTQ+ politicians get away with these attacks. — Human Rights Campaign (@HRC) March 2, 2023

For Pedro Pascal, the fight for LGBTQ+ rights is a family issue

This is not the first time the Chilean actor has spoken out in favor of LGBTQ+ rights.

In 2021, The Mandalorian star used his platform to celebrate his transgender sister Lux.

Pascal shared the cover of his sister, who is also an actress, writing, “My sister, my heart, our Lux.”

In an interview with the Spanish-language magazine Ya, Lux shared that her transition had been “natural” for her family and that her brother Pascal had been her biggest supporter.

“[My brother has] been an important part of this. He’s also an artist and has served as a guide for me,” Lux said. “He was one of the first people to gift me the tools that started shaping my identity.”

