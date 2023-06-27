OceanGate Job Posting for New Sub-Pilot Sparks Controversy Online Days After Tragedy

wearemitu

It’s been over a week since the OceanGate Titan submersible watercraft went missing, with its five passengers’ death confirmed on June 22.

Amid the tragedy, the company shared a since-deleted job posting. According to Indeed and the company’s website, OceanGate was accepting applications for a sub-pilot opening.

The job description detailed an “urgent opening” and OceanGate was looking for “a committed and competent individual with a combination of strong mechanical and interpersonal skills who can work on sensitive marine equipment, perform regular maintenance and operate complex systems to support dive operations.”

The candidate also needed to know how to work in a confined space, fit through a 28-inch diameter ring, be “positive and energetic with good sense of humor.” It is unclear when the job posting initially went up, but according to Insider, it was still accepting applications as of June 23.

Not even a week after the deaths of Hamish Harding, Shahzada Dawood, Suleman Dawood, OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush and Paul-Henri Nargeolet, the sub-pilot job posting caught people off guard.

Social media users are outraged, saying companies will just “replace you”

One Twitter user wrote, “OceanGate put up a job posting for a new sub pilot. The former Submersible Pilot passed away just this past week. Yes, they were that fast. These companies will replace you in a heart beat. Prioritize yourself, always.”

While another person shared, “Keep in mind OceanGate had a new job posting up (to replace the person who died) less than 24 hours after it was confirmed they died. It’s not like they seem to care about how they come off at this point.”

People are saying the company “knew the whole time” that the submarine would not return

One TikTok user said, “they knew the whole time the submarine was not coming back.”

Someone else on TikTok shared, “these companies don’t give AFFFFFFFFF about you. 🤧.”

Someone else agreed with them adding “this literally proves what everyone says about companies filling your position the second you die” adding, “really shows you everyone is replaceable.”

