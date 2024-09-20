The 2024 election is heating up, with just 46 days till Americans go to the polls to vote for president. There has been a lot of talk about Project 2025 and what it could mean for the lives of everyday Americans.

In a recent hearing, Latine Congresspeople grilled Project 2025 advisor Mark Krikorian. They brought to the tamble his stances regarding Haiti and Puerto Rico. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was in the room, and you know she was ready to go.

Nicky Jam and Anuel AA are not that different from a Project 2025 advisor, according to AOC

AOC: Do believe in The Trump Administration when Donald Trump raised selling Puerto Rico?



Krikorian: I don’t even remember that one



AOC: I suppose that puts you and Nicki Jam in the same boat pic.twitter.com/fOQl0bChU6 — Acyn (@Acyn) September 19, 2024

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez always knows how to come for the facts and target talking points in her Congressional hearings. This one with Project 2025 Advisor Mark Krikorian, the executive director for the far-right and designated hate group Center for Immigration Studies, was no different.

The New York representative brought up the well-documented idea that Trump proposed selling Puerto Rico while president.

Faced with the question, Krikorian just acted like he didn’t know about the issue of Puerto Rico under a Trump administration.

“I suppose that puts you and Nicky Jam and Anuel in the same boat,” Rep. Ocasio-Cortez said in response to Krikorian’s claimed ignorance over Puerto Rico.

For a quick refresher, Trump wanted to get rid of Puerto Rico as a U.S. territory. He wanted to trade it with Denmark for Greenland. It might seem too ridiculous to consider but former President Trump did indeed want to abandon Puerto Rico in the midst of recovering from one of the worst natural disasters of our time.

Representative Greg Casar stood up for Haitians

A Project 2025 board member just told me it’d be better “in the long run” if Haitians were enslaved & colonized for 30 more years.



A Project 2025 board member said it would be better "in the long run" if Haitians were enslaved and colonized for 30 more years.

During the same hearing, Texas Representative Greg Casar stood up for Haitians. Krikorian’s comments about Haiti and its independence timeline became fodder for a conversation about the right to live freely.

Haitian independence from France is already set in stone. Like, they gained their independence from France in 1084. Yet, Krikorian believes that Haiti and Haitians would have benefited from continued colonization and, in turn, slavery.

“I’ll ask you, Mr. Krikorian, and I know you’re a Project 2025 board member, your recent quote from a few years ago, where you said, quote, ‘Haiti is so screwed up because it wasn’t colonized long enough.’ Is that correct, did you say that?” Rep. Casar asked Krikorian.

Krikorian stood in defense of his wording. That was until pressed further to explain the benefits of colonization and slavery brought to Haiti. He was unable to fully articulate his stance in a way that made sense as Rep. Casar pushed for a clearer understanding of this mentality.

Other Latine Congresspeople are sounding the alarm about Project 2025

Don’t be fooled, project 2025 is a Trump manifesto to roll back all the rights and progress we’ve made these last 50 years. We must defeat Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/ainVBozcQr — Congressman Robert Garcia (@RepRobertGarcia) July 21, 2024

California Rep. Robert Garcia, the former mayor of Long Beach, has been a vocal opponent of the conservative agenda to restructure the federal government.

The 900-page document aims to undo the rights and protections of all marginalized groups in the United States. Essentially, Project 2025 seeks to change the federal government from agency to agency.

Under Project 2025, abortion rights, LGBTQ rights, and immigrants’ rights will be rolled back.

Additionally, the U.S. government would abuse warrantless surveillance, pave the way for mass deportations, and limit voting access to benefit conservative ideals.