Votes are still being counted nationwide for statewide races, including for the U.S. Senate and the U.S. House of Representatives. One race that has yet to be called is for the U.S. Senate in Arizona between Rep. Ruben Gallego and failed 2022 gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake.

However, across the country, Latinos were elected to office, and we have compiled a comprehensive list by state of where Latinos were elected and what offices they will hold.

In total, 31 Latinos were elected to the U.S. Senate and the U.S. House of Representatives. Despite the overwhelming votes from Latinos for President-Elect Donald Trump, most of the Latinos to win re-election and election this cycle are members of the Democratic Party. Of that, six are members of the Republican party, and 25 are members of the Democratic Party. Here are the Latinos heading to Washington, D.C., to represent their communities.

California

Rep. Nanette Barragán (D-CA 44th), who represents California’s 44th Congressional District, had the most decisive win for her seat. The incumbent won her race by 38 points, 68.9 percent to her opponent’s 31.3 percent with 56 percent of votes counted. Rep. Barragan’s district includes Compton, North Long Beach, and San Pedro. She has represented the district, which is 61.1 percent Latino, since assuming office on January 7, 2017.

Other wins in California include: Rep. Raul Ruiz (D-CA 25th), Rep. Luz Rivas (D-CA 29th), Rep. Gil Cisneros (D-CA 31st), Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-CA 33rd), Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-CA 34th), Rep. Norma Torres (D-CA 35th), Rep. Linda Sánchez (D-CA 38th), Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA 42nd), Rep. Luis Correa (D-CA 46th), and Rep. Juan Vargas (D-CA 52nd)

Florida

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL 13th), one of the most controversial members of Congress, pulled off a nine-point win over Democratic challenger Whitney Fox. Luna represents Florida’s 13th Congressional District, which includes parts of Tarpon Springs, Clearwater, and Largo. She has represented the district since assuming her seat on January 3, 2023.

Other wins in Florida include: Rep. Darren Soto (D-FL 9th), Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart (R-FL 27th), Rep. Maria Salazar (R-FL 27th), and Rep. Carlos Giménez (R-FL 28th)

Illinois

Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García (D-IL 4th) had a commanding victory for his U.S. House of Representatives seat. The elected official won by 38 points, 66.8 percent of the vote compared to his Republican opponent Lupe Castillo’s 28.1 percent. Illinois’ 4th Congressional District includes parts of Elmhurst, Brookfield Lyons, and part of Chicago. García has represented the district since first assuming his seat on January 3, 2019.

Other wins in Illinois include: Rep. Delia Ramirez (D-IL 3rd)

New Mexico

Rep. Gabriel Vasquez (D-NM 2nd) triumphed over Republican challenger Yvette Herrell with a four-point victory, 52 percent to 48 percent. New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District includes Las Cruces and part of Albuquerque. Rep. Vasquez has represented this district since assuming his seat on January 3, 2023.

New York

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY 14th) is one of the most visible members of Congress and won re-election to the U.S. House of Representatives for New York’s 14th Congressional District. Since assuming her seat on January 3, 2019, Rep. Ocasio-Cortez has represented the district, which includes parts of the Bronx and Queens.

Other wins in New York include: Rep. Nydia Veláquez (D-NY 7th), Rep. Adriano Espaillat (D-NY 13th), and Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY 15th)

Texas

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) beat challenger Rep. Colin Allred by nine points for the highly watched Senate seat from the Lone Star State, 53.1 percent to 44.5 percent. The embattled senator was often dogged for his fleeing from a deadly snowstorm in Texas and trying to sneak away to Cancún, Mexico, as his constituents died. However, he prevailed and is going back to the Senate, a seat he has held since assuming his seat on January 3, 2013.

Other wins in Texas include: Rep. Monica De La Cruz (R-TX 15th), Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-TX 16th), Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-TX 20th), Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX 28th), Rep. Sylvia Garcia (D-TX 29th), Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, Jr. (D-TX 34th), and Rep. Gregorio Casar (D-TX 35th)