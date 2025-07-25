The saga of Kilamar Abrego Garcia is still unfolding. After spending months in El Salvador’s infamous CECOT, the Maryland father returned to the United States. Federal authorities immediately charged him with criminal offenses and held him in prison. Now, after prolonged imprisonment, he is finally going home to Maryland.

BREAKING: Judge Waverly D. Crenshaw Jr. has just ordered Kilmar Abrego Garcia be released on bail AND Judge Paula Xinis has BLOCKED ICE from immediately taking him into custody upon his release, saying he must he returned to Maryland on an order of supervision. pic.twitter.com/dQlkLQirZn — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) July 23, 2025

“Abrego Garcia reunited with his family after spending months imprisoned in El Salvador and the United States. Federal agents flew him back to the U.S. on June 6, 2025, and immediately imprisoned him on human trafficking charges. The charges stem from a traffic stop years ago in Tennessee.

U.S. District Judge Waverly Crenshaw in Nashville ordered Abrego Garcia’s release on bail as he awaits his trial set to begin in January. Yet, attorneys for Abrego Garcia asked a magistrate judge to stay his release for 30 days after the Department of Homeland Security warned that the agency would begin deportation proceedings upon his release. Another ruling from Judge Crenshaw ordered the safeguarding of Abrego Garcia from a hasty deportation upon his release.

A following ruling from U.S. District Federal Judge Paula Xinis in Baltimore ordered ICE to place Abrego Garcia in the same immigration supervision he was on when he was wrongfully arrested. Furthermore, the ruling requires the Trump administration’s Department of Homeland Security must give 72-hour notice before commencing immigration proceedings.

“These rulings are a powerful rebuke of the government’s lawless conduct and a critical safeguard for Kilmar’s due process rights,” Simon Sandoval-Moshenberg, an attorney for Abrego Garcia, told CBS News. “A federal judge has now barred ICE from taking him back into custody and ordered that any future deportation attempt must come with advance notice. After the government unlawfully deported him once without warning, this legal protection is essential.”

Kilmar Abrego Garcia had a legal right to be in America. He’s a husband, father and working man. Not a criminal. Yet he was deported to a gulag in El Salvador with no due process and Presidents Trump and Bukele refuse to return him to his family in the U.S. We stood with his… pic.twitter.com/IgPZP8EsaB — Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) April 9, 2025

Abrego Garcia has been away from his family since March 15, 2025. The Maryland father was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and deported to El Salvador. As he sat in the infamous CECOT prison, a legal battle raged in the U.S. for his release. The attorney for the federal government admitted in a hearing that Abrego Garcia should not have been deported. Even ICE officials admitted that he was deported on a clerical error.

His deportation set off a flurry of legal battles and court orders to bring him home. The case has become an example of the Trump administration’s mass deportation initiative devoid of due process.

Abrego Garcia captured the public’s attention as President Donald Trump and El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele used him as a political pawn. The two leaders claimed there was nothing that could be done to release Abrego Garcia then tried putting blame on the other’s administration. After months in legal limbo in CECOT, Abrego Garcia made his way back to the U.S. Now, the case continues as the federal government attempts to justify their treatment of him.

The story is developing and we will continue to bring you updates at they happen.