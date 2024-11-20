José Ibarra has been found guilty of the murder of Laken Riley, a nursing student at Augusta University in Athens, Georgia. She was killed while jogging at the University of Georgia on February 22, 2024. Ibarra was arrested the next day at his apartment complex. Her death sparked intense rhetoric about immigration in the U.S. and the perceived situation at the southern border.

The tragic death of Riley sent shockwaves through the country, and it wasn’t long until Republicans jumped on the assailant’s identity to push their narrative of dangerous immigrants killing Americans during an election year.

Judge finds José Ibarra guilty of all counts in murder trial

Ibarra, an undocumented immigrant from Venezuela since September 2022, has become the unexpected face of Republican attacks on the immigrant community. Instead of having a jury trial, Ibarra went forward with a bench trial so the judge could determine the verdict and sentencing.

Athens-Clark County Superior Court Judge H. Patrick Haggard found Ibarra guilty of all charges. The charges include malice murder, three counts of felony murder, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, hindering an emergency telephone call, kidnapping, tampering with evidence, and being a “peeping Tom.”

Prosecutors claim that Ibarra was out “hunting for women”

Special prosecutor Sheila Ross made the case that the evidence pointed to Ibarra being on the hunt for women. Riley, prosecutors argue, was picked out because Ibarra intended to rape her. When she fought back, he attacked her and ultimately killed her when he “bashed her head in with a rock repeatedly.”

According to the trial, one of the biggest pieces of evidence that placed Ibarra on the scene was data from two phones and a smartwatch. Prosecutors presented data showing Ibarra on the same trail as Riley at the same time. Additionally, the data showed Riley’s speed and heart rate in the minutes before, during, and after the attack.

According to the data, Riley stopped running at 9:10 a.m., and her heartbeat dropped to zero at 9:28 a.m. Most heartbreaking was that she attempted to call 911 at 9:11 a.m., shortly after Ibarra attacked.

Riley’s death was politicized to benefit Republican rhetoric

Riley’s murder was used on the campaign trail by President-elect Donald Trump, who used Riley’s death to call for stronger border measures and to demonize the Latine immigrant community. One of the worst perpetrators of politicizing Riley’s death was Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA 14th District), whose district is the northeastern corner of Georgia bordering Alabama and Tennessee, which does not include Athens, Georgia.

Riley’s death at the hands of Ibarra has become a rallying cry for increasing harsh behavior and penalties for undocumented immigrants. Despite overwhelming data to the contrary, Republicans and President-elect Trump used their platform to spread the narrative that Riley’s death is indicative of what is happening at the southern border.

Based on their terror-driven narrative, the southern border is experiencing a rush of criminals crossing over and killing American citizens. However, American citizens commit more crimes than immigrants, documented and undocumented.

Sentencing for Ibarra is forthcoming.