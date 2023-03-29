John Leguizamo Sends Message to TN Rep. on Nashville Shooting: ‘That’s the Best You Have To Offer?’

wearemitu

As guest host of Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show,” actor and activist John Leguizamo wasted no time getting down to business. At one point, he touched on the recent school shooting in Nashville and even threw some shade at controversial US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene.

The actor’s comments come a few days after a school shooter entered the Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee. Altogether, the shooter, Audrey Hale, killed six people — three students and three teachers — before police arrived on the scene. Officers pronounced Hale dead just two minutes after they entered the building.

Loading the player...

John Leguizamo discusses Nashville shooting on “The Daily Show”

Leguizamo opened the segment by recapping the events of the shooting. He then played a clip of a Rep. from Tennessee, Tim Burchett, saying “we’re not gonna fix it” in response to the shooting. The clip went viral on social media soon after the shooting and Leguizamo was just as outraged as the rest of us.

“That’s the best you have to offer?” Leguizamo asked. He then said, “If you don’t have any ideas for how to keep our kids safe, get the f— out of the way and go work at a Pinkberry or some shit.” Finally, he pointed out the fact that comparing a classroom to World War II might not be the slam dunk that Burchett thinks it is.

When voters elect politicians, we expect them to try their hardest to fix our most pressing issues.



On gun violence in schools, Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) just accepts defeat and says "We're not gonna fix it."



That should be in his resignation letter.pic.twitter.com/kZw57e2JL0 — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) March 29, 2023

He quickly shifts the focus to Marjorie Taylor Greene

Leguizamo then turns his attention toward Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is latching onto the theory that the shooter, Audrey Hale, was actually a transgender person. Greene recently had her Twitter account suspended after posting conspiracy theories about a “Trans Day of Vengeance” led by Antifa.

However, Leguizamo had some fun mocking her, too. After pointing out that a vast majority of shooters are, in fact, cisgender people, Leguizamo made Greene a proposal to stop trans shooters from ever carrying out another attack. “I agree with you,” he said. “I don’t think trans people should be allowed to own assault rifles, either.”

Things take a turn when Leguizamo adds, “But to be safe, we should also ban non-trans people from owning assault rifles, okay? Just in case they become trans,” he says with a knowing smirk. The funniest bit comes at the end, when Leguizamo says some people might try to tell her he’s tricking her into supporting gun control.

“But you’re too smart for that,” he adds.

Check out the full “Daily Show” clip here:

Fans loved seeing Leguizamo guest host after Trevor Noah’s departure

Prior to Leguizamo, Hasan Minhaj, Marlon Wayans, Kal Penn, and Al Franken stepped in as guest hosts for one episode each. Next week’s episode will see Chelsea Handler hosting the show.

Elsewhere in Leguizamo’s episode, he did a sketch about auditioning as a Latino in Hollywood. Going back to his comedy roots, Leguizamo played all the characters in the sketch and it is absolutely hilarious.

Later, he even interviewed Ana Navarro:

Unsurprisingly, his fans ate it all up.

John Leguizamo’s fine ass hosting The Daily Show this week 😮‍💨



This man is *sixty-two years old*, there’s no way… pic.twitter.com/RhhkamFkWa — Chris (@MusicIsEuphoria) March 28, 2023

John Leguizamo is on the Daily Show and I think he’s doing an awesome job!😄 — Thomas Hasslen (@hasslen_thomas) March 29, 2023

I am very, very ready for John Leguizamo to take over The Daily Show.

I’ve loved all the guests hosts so far.



But John brought something back this week that the show needed. I can’t quite put my finger on it. — Kurkthulu (@Kurkthulu) March 29, 2023

Notice any corrections needed? Please email us at corrections@nglmitu.com