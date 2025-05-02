Antonio Espaillat, co-owner of the Jet Set nightclub in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, broke his silence in a sit down interview. The businessman opened up about the tragedy that claimed more than 200 lives on April 8, 2025. Espaillat spoke with local media about the tragedy and how he learned about the roof collapse.

Jet Set co-owner Antonio Espaillat is “completely destroyed”

Antonio Espaillat, propietario de Jet Set, se dirige al país. pic.twitter.com/87m9H4DBw6 — Ju Sanz (@jusanz11) April 8, 2025

In his first public address since the accident, Espaillat addressed the growing questions about the roof’s safety. The Dominican government has created a committee with international and local experts to investigate the collapse, according to the Associated Press. Questions continue to swirl about the integrity of the roof and how Espaillat didn’t safeguard the safety of patrons.

During his extended interview, Espaillat admitted that the roof has a regular leaking problem because of the air conditioner units on the roof. According to Espaillat, the roof was made with plasterboard tiles and some would fall regularly. He claims that they would regularly repair the roof. Additionally, he says that there was never any direction from safety officials about fixing or remedying the roof.

“I am here, and I am going to face everything. I am not going anywhere; I will be here, and everything that is within my reach and everything I can do, I will do,” Espaillat told El Dia RD. He added: “If there had been something that caught my attention or that they (my staff and private contractors) had told me: ‘look, we need to check this, that, or the other,’ I would have gladly done it.”

Espaillat is facing mounting legal challenges

El propietario de Jet Set Antonio Espaillat informo este miércoles que ha conversado con tres familias, dos de los fallecidos y una herida, quienes según este le manifestaron que no tienen intención de tomar acción legal en su contra, porque entienden la situación. pic.twitter.com/WXkjVmkME9 April 23, 2025

Espallait is facing lawsuits from families of some of those who died in the sudden structural collapse. The cause of the Jet Set roof collapse is still under investigation. However, the air conditioning units and three water tanks on the roof caused ongoing waterproofing issues. Despite the ongoing waterproofing issue, the building was never subjected to a full structural review by an engineer or architect.

The first lawsuit against Espaillat was filed on April 15, 2025. So far, three have been filed against the nightclub owner. Espaillat has been in touch with the families of employees who were killed and injured in the collapse, according to CNN.

Jet Set is a family business that has been around for 52 years

Imágenes exclusivas del techo del Jet Set antes de desplomarse. Tomadas el 1 de noviembre del 2024.



Se observan grandes equipos industriales de aire acondicionado y casetas con equipos dentro para entrar los ductos a la discoteca a través de perforaciones en el techo. Todo esto… pic.twitter.com/HRN9Ak3UN9 — Somos Pueblo Media (@RDSomosPueblo) April 15, 2025

Espaillat’s mother opened the nightclub when he was 6 years old. The club moved into an old movie theater 30 years ago and was a popular venue. On the night of the collapse, more than 500 people were dancing as merengue legend Rubby Pérez performed.

Espaillat was at a conference in Las Vegas the night of the collapse and learned about it when his sister called him. His sister was at the club and, according to Espaillat, she called him from underneath the rubble letting him know of the tragedy that was unfolding. Espaillat claims that there was no warning that the roof was at risk of collapse.

This story is developing and we will provide updates as they become available.