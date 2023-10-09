Mexican National Rhythmic Gymnastics Team Stranded in Israel, Pleads for Help Returning Home

News

The war declared between Israel and Hamas over the Gaza Strip that started last weekend has created new difficulties for civilians and others visiting both countries. Because of the conflict, the Mexican National Rhythmic Gymnastics Team is stranded in Israel.

The New York Times reported that Hamas attacked Israel on the morning of October 7, “striking targets as far away as Tel Aviv and the outskirts of Jerusalem.” The publication reports that after the first strikes, “Hamas militants crossed into Israel by land, sea and air.” The attacks have caused outgoing and ingoing flights to be canceled, per Reuters.

Mexican National Rhythmic Gymnastics Team pleads for help but reassures everyone they are safe

In the video shared on Facebook, you can see the team’s somber attitude as they share their predicament with the world.

They begin their video, “We are the Mexican National Rhythmic Gymnastics Team, and we are currently in Israel in a preparation camp for the upcoming Pan American Games. However, the situation has taken an unexpected and disturbing turn.

Continuing, “As you know, the region was hit by Hamas. We are very worried, and given the seriousness of the situation, flights have been canceled, leaving us without the immediate possibility of returning to Mexico. Faced with this situation, we make an appeal and strongly request the support of our government so that we can return home safe and sound as soon as possible.”

Despite it all, they are safe and hopeful for a prompt return to Mexico.

“From here we want to thank the Sedena, CONADE and the FMF for being attentive and in contact with us at all times,” they said. “We also thank all the prayers and messages of support we have received, we are safe and well. All of your messages keep us strong and hopeful that we will soon be back home.”

It concludes, “We thank all the Mexican people who have shared their concerns over us. Thank you, and we hope to see you again soon.”

Many have taken to social media in hopes of bringing attention to their situation

Upon hearing of their difficulties, many people took to the internet to help bring greater visibility to it.

La Selección Nacional de Gimnasia Rítmica de #México necesita ayuda para regresar a casa desde #Israel @lopezobrador_ rescato y asilo al narco dictador a @evoespueblo en menos de 24 horas



✍🏻👇🏻@EmilioVallejoRL

En 2015, un grupo de turistas mexicanos fueron atacados en Egipto.… pic.twitter.com/Fofj7PY3oD — José Díaz (@JJDiazMachuca) October 9, 2023

José Díaz pointed on X how previous Mexican presidents have recused and retrieved others quickly.

He notes, “The #Mexico National Rhythmic Gymnastics Team needs help to return home from #Israel. [Andrés Manuel López Obrador] rescued and gave asylum for narco dictator [Evo Morales Ayma] in less than 24 hours [.]”

Another X user commented, “Bring back to Mexico the National Rhythmic Gymnastics Team [.]”

On TikTok, some users questioned why they would go to such a “dangerous” place to practice.

“Ayyy!! Why do they make these events in places so extremely dangerous !!! I hope they get back okay,” notes one person.

Someone else asked, “This is such a shame [,] but question [,] was there no other place to train that was closer [?] who sent them there [?]”

