Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is ramping up their unwarranted and devastating raids, terrorizing communities and families. The reckless and unorganized raids are rounding up American citizens, and Native Americans in Arizona and New Mexico have been approached by immigration agents asking for proof of citizenship.

With the confusion and fear, Latino-owned businesses are reporting a stark decrease in customer revenue and visits. Additionally, Latino consumers with mixed immigration families are going out and spending money less often, further driving an economic withdrawal. This can be devastating, considering the economic force that exists within Latino communities and families.

Businesses around the country that are Latino-owned or employ Latinos are sounding the alarm

💔 Shocked, disheartened, angry and empathetic: These were the emotions shared by customers at Cilantro Taqueria as the beloved Coventry neighborhood spot opened following reports of ICE arrests.



It only takes a quick search to find businesses in major cities like Cleveland, Austin, Washington, Pittsburgh, Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York City facing hardship due to the federal government’s actions. There have been reports of falling customer visits and employees too scared to go out for fear of deportation or detention.

The broad immigration roundups around the country did not happen in a vacuum. For months, those in President Donald Trump’s inner circle admitted to the media that this was their plan. The group of people surrounding President Trump vowed to make sure the new administration would focus on mass deportation regardless of the cost, even to the economy.

A concern that has gripped the nation recently is the future of grocery store produce costs. As the threat of mass immigration raids spreads, farmers have reported a sharp decline in job participation. Fields of produce have been left to rot, signaling a shortage of fresh produce and an impending surge in prices for household staples.

The mass deportation and immigration raids promised by the new federal government are hurting the economy

Latina small businesses are the fastest growing in the country—and when we grow and strengthen them, we all benefit.

Latinas are the fastest-growing demographic for small businesses and entrepreneurship. Over the years, the number of Latina-owned companies has continued to grow at a fast rate, outpacing the entrepreneurial startup momentum of any other demographic.

According to a Stanford Latino Entrepreneurship Initiative (SLEI) report, 5 million Latino-owned businesses collectively generate more than $800 billion in annual revenue. Furthermore, the U.S. Latino population, which is 19 percent of the total population, has a higher GDP than most countries. Recent reports show that the U.S. Latino economic power is larger than the GDP of the U.K. at $2.8 trillion and $2.67 trillion, respectively. If U.S. Latinos were their own country, they would represent the sixth largest GDP in the world.

By sowing fear and chaos, the federal government is keeping people distracted from the overall damage their decisions are making. By creating an environment where Latinos are scared to work or shop at their favorite places, the federal government is taking direct aim at the U.S. economy.

The federal government’s blatant disregard for the economic importance of businesses that rely on immigrant labor is dangerous. The decisions coming from the federal government are creating chaos and fear that will only cause pain to the American people. As the new administration continues to follow Project 2025, things will likely worsen. Grocery prices might seem high now, but the way things are going, they will likely continue to surge. It is already happening with coffee after the U.S. and Colombia feuded over deportations.

We are facing an uncertain and terrifying time for our communities across the country. We must stand together and work to make sure our neighbors, families, and friends are safe. For those with mixed immigration status families, it is essential to know your rights when ICE comes to your door.