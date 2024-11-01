The U.S. presidential election is in four days, and early voting has already been breaking early voter turnout records. The numbers have far surpassed early voting numbers in 2012 and 2016.

Early voting data in 2020 remains an anomaly due to COVID-19 restrictions and public health safety concerns, leading to more early and mail-in voting.

As we run to the end of the 2024 election cycle, let’s look at how Latino celebrities have used their voice to endorse their favorite candidate.

From Jennifer Lopez to Anuel AA, Latino celebrities have shown that the Latino vote isn’t a monolith. Here are how some of your favorite celebrities used their voice to endorse who they want to see in the White House.

Who endorsed former President Donald Trump?

Anuel AA

The Puerto Rican rapper and singer has been vocal in his support of Trump throughout the campaign. He has appeared at rallies and used his social media pages to promote Trump and his ideology. Anuel AA hasn’t spoken up after the Madison Square Garden rally, where comedian Tony Hinchcliffe maligned Puerto Rico and Latinos, so we can only assume he still agrees with Trump and his vision of America.

Eduardo Verastegui

The Mexican actor has been promoting Trump and his campaign since the beginning. He believes that Trump is the candidate best equipped to solve the issues he sees happening in the country. Specifically, in an Instagram post, Verastegui encourages Mexican Americans to vote for Trump to save their freedom, life, and crime while bringing about peace.

Patricia Navidad

The Mexican actress and singer made headlines when she made a selfie video endorsing Trump for president. She looked at the camera and made her pitch for why she thinks Trump would be the best president, punctuating her announcement with a Make America Great Again hat.

Other notable Latino celebrities who have supported Trump include Los Tres de la Habana, Justin Quiles, and Pedro Moreno.

Who endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris?

Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny has been a vocal political activist standing by Puerto Rico through the 2017 hurricanes and the protests against then-Governor Ricardo Rosselló. Things really amped up for the global superstar during the 2024 campaigns. The infamous Madison Square Garden rally pushed his activism to a new level when he created social media content urging people to vote for Vice President Harris to show solidarity for Puerto Rico.

Jennifer Lopez

Proud boricua J.Lo spoke up after the maligning of Puerto Rico and its people. The multi-hyphenate stood by her Latino community and joined Vice President Harris at her Las Vegas rally on Halloween. She called on Latinos and decent people who care about humanity to stand by Vice President Harris during this election.

Los Tigres del Norte

The famed norteño band made their voice and support heard at a rally in Phoenix on Halloween for Vice President Harris. The band has always unabashedly supported immigrant rights, and they made no secret of their support. They used their time on stage to encourage Latinos to vote early, vote with their families, and vote for Vice President Harris.

Other notable Latino celebrities who have supported Vice President Harris include Aubrey Plaza, Maná, Marc Anthony, Cardi B, and Ricky Martin.

Backtracking

Nicky Jam

Oof. Nicky Jam really stepped into it when he appeared at a Trump rally earlier this year. He couldn’t wait to wrap his arm around the former president even after being misgendered because Trump didn’t know who he was. Yet, he was thrilled to support him.

Only after the Madison Square Garden rally did Nicky Jam finally speak up and backtrack on his support. He didn’t endorse Vice President Harris, but the video, which doesn’t allow for comments, really gives off jumping-on-the-bandwagon vibes.

He didn’t think about Hurricane Maria when he endorsed Trump and can’t seem to distance himself fully from him after the “pile of garbage” comment. ¡Qué vergüenza!