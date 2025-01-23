As President Donald Trump’s immigration rhetoric ramps up, Mexican nationals have a new tool to help them navigate the process and protect themselves. Mexico has launched the ConsulApp Contigo, a platform that offers essential immigration information and ways to protect themselves. Here’s how it works.

Gobierno de @Claudiashein presenta aplicación para ayudar a migrantes en EUA



El canciller José Ramón de la Fuente presentó la aplicación móvil ConsulApp, diseñada para brindar seguridad y apoyo a los connacionales en caso de ser detenidos por autoridades migratorias en EUA.

The app, launched by the Mexican government, is a new tool to help Mexican nationals and migrants living in the United States. If a user faces detention, a button on the app will alert all emergency contacts and consulate officials. This feature is only operational within U.S. borders. Additionally, the app allows people to schedule appointments with the consulate. This way, they can access passport services and find the nearest consulate.

“The app is making easier the access to communicate with the consulates anytime but particularly now that so many people are concerned about what it’s going to mean all the migratory changes that the new administration has announced,” Rafael Barceló Durazo, the head of Tucson’s Mexican Consulate, told AZPM News.

According to officials working in Mexican consulates, the number of calls coming in from Mexican nationals and migrants has increased since President Trump’s inauguration. The constant threat of immigration raids has undocumented people and immigrant communities living in fear.

The app wants to help Mexican nationals and migrants know their rights

thread

Attention! If you know someone who is undocumented, please encourage them to download the ConsulApp Contigo!



Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has announced that numerous attorneys have been deployed at all Mexican consulates in the U.S. to assist Mexican nationals

The app is free to download and offers resources to help people understand their rights during this time. Undocumented immigrants have the right to protect themselves and their families.

“It’s very, very important for the people to understand that, regardless of their immigration status, they do have constitutional rights,” Barceló Durazo told AZPM News. “The U.S. Constitution has so many rights. And it’s important for the people to know that because in that way they can exercise those rights.”

The Mexican government announced ConsulApp Contigo on the same day that the U.S. government shut down CBP One. The U.S.-backed app was a vital resource for asylum seekers to schedule appointments as they sought asylum in the U.S. As part of the new administration’s attack on immigrants, the Trump administration shut down the CBP One app, leading to asylum appointments being canceled immediately.

This valuable resource will help millions

The ConsulApp Contigo has positioned itself as a valuable resource in navigating life as a Mexican national and migrant in the U.S. The latest declaration of a State of Emergency at the southern border will have severe consequences. It could allow President Trump to divert military resources to the border.

The Mexican government is amping up the consulates across the U.S. to help with surging calls and needs from Mexican nationals and migrants. With threats of immigration raids and the end of birthright citizenship, immigrants are on edge. According to social media posts, businesses that cater to immigrant communities in major cities are seeing customers stay home out of fear.

ConsulApp Contigo is available for download for both Android and iOS.