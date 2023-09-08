Archaeologists Find Mummy in Peru With Nearly Intact Hair and Jaw

wearemitu

Archaeology ranks high among the most remarkable and thrilling sciences when peering into the past. This week, Peru has seized global headlines with an amazing discovery—a 1,000-year-old mummy with hair and jaw almost intact.

As per ABC News reports, this incredible find unfolded at Huaca Pucllana, nestled in the heart of Miraflores in Lima, Peru. The mummy was sitting with bent legs next to two ancient vessels.

Loading the player...

Lead archaeologist Mirella Ganoza stated, “I find it quite interesting that an important site is still preserved in the heart of Miraflores, in the middle of the city, surrounded by modern buildings and constructions.”

Ganoza explained that this discovery helps to complement the information about the Ychsma culture so far. Experts believe the mummy is an adult.

“The uncovered mummy lived possibly as long as a millennium ago, at the beginning of the Ychsma culture that developed on the central coast of modern Peru during a period of social reorganization, before the Incas arrived in the area,” Ganoza said to Reuters.

The Washington Post reports people built Huaca Pucllana around 500 A.D. The Ychsma people used it as a cemetery.

This is not the first mummy found in Peru this year, two more were found earlier this year

This year, there has been a shocking series of mummy discoveries in Peru. In June, as reported by BBC News, the scientists stumbled upon a mummy shrouded in cotton in a garbage dump in the capital.

Then, in April, they uncovered another teenage mummy, over a millennium old, bundled up with pottery, rope and bits of skin and hair.

Moreover, in February, authorities found a pre-Hispanic mummy right in the delivery bag of a food courier in Punco, near Bolivia. When they arrested the man, Julio Cesar Bermejo, he insisted it was his spiritual girlfriend, and he was its guardian.

With such a flurry of recent discoveries, one can only wonder what other incredible treasures lie hidden beneath this ancient land.

The internet is torn between letting the deceased rest or learning from archeological findings

Naturally, a discovery of this nature sparked discussions on social media. Some users are stunned by these headlines, while others argue the departed should rest peacefully.

“Wonderful,” shared another X user.

Wonderful — OkeyEgoCrypto (@Okey_Ego_Crypto) September 8, 2023

Another person added: “So cool! I love learning about ancient history”.

So cool! I love learning about ancient history. — bigxoidy (@bigxoidy) September 8, 2023

Some disagree about digging up dead people from the past.

“Why do we dig up and disturb the last burial place of certain people? In 300-500 years, will people dig up all our burial plots to see what was going on? Don’t mess with where folks are buried. Evil comes your way,” wrote a user.

Why do we dig up and disturb the final burial place of certain people. In 300-500 years are people going to dig up all our burial plots to see what was going on. Dint mess with where folks are buried. Evil comes your way — Wish I was Elon (@Wishiwaselon) September 8, 2023

Many people showed how shocked they were because of the state of the body.

“The bones look well preserved,” wrote a YouTube user.

Notice any corrections needed? Please email us at corrections@nglmitu.com