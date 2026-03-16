Traveling is always stressful. Did you remember your passport? Are you arriving at the airport with enough time before boarding? Does the gate exist? The whole experience is meant to test the bounds of our coping mechanisms. In the chaos, there are rules that everyone has to follow. Some are basic rules that we all already live by. Some are rules implemented by the airline. The thing about rules is that sometimes you have to research them yourself. Clearly, some of the rules were created because someone did something. Here are some rules you might not know before you travel.

Traveling comes with rules, including from the airline

According to Statista, more than 850 million people fly domestically in the U.S. That’s a lot of people going in and out of U.S. airports and choosing different airlines. There is a reason for an airline to implement different rules and regulations. Different experiences and mishaps lead to new rules and regulations all the time.

From hairstyles for employees to body odor, we went digging for the most niche rules out there. Here are some that we found so you know you are following all of the rules the next time you travel.

No smelly passengers on American Airlines

American Airlines doesn’t want passengers smelling up the flights with other passengers trying to get to their destination. There have been multiple examples of American Airlines following this rule by removing passengers when complaints were made about odor. According to the airline’s website, one of the terms under “Conditions of Carriage” tells passengers to be mindful of how they smell.

“The safety and comfort of our customers and team members is our top priority. We will respond seriously to any language or behavior that threatens the well-being or functionality of our crew or any American Airlines team member,” reads the beginning of the section about safety. The list of things that could cause removal includes, “Be respectful that your odor isn’t offensive (unless it’s caused by a disability or illness).”

United Airlines will kick you off if you misuse your electronic devices

United Airlines is trying to keep things quieter in the cabin by implementing a new rule: Passengers must now use headphones if they are enjoying audio or video content.



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United Airlines is the one airline you don’t want to mess with when it comes to their rules. A new one is getting the internet’s attention. According to the new rule, passengers are not allowed to use their electronic devices without headphones. Excessive noise in a confined space is very annoying, and we have all been in the place of sitting somewhere in public while someone watches videos on social media at full volume for everyone to hear. Not on United Airlines.

Under the Contract of Carriage, the airline states that anyone who fails to “use headphones while listening to audio or video content” could face Refusal to Transport. This refusal can be permanent or temporary depending on the circumstances.

Hawaiian Airlines wants you to leave the beach where it is

Hawaiian Airlines has joined Alaska Airlines! A first for a U.S. airline, we will maintain both of these beloved brands, and we can’t wait to share the many exciting things that you can look forward to over the next 18 months. Learn more: https://t.co/4x8L7eZ6Fp pic.twitter.com/lTa39I1Uj8 — Alaska Airlines (@AlaskaAir) September 18, 2024

When people think of Hawaii, they think of beaches and swimsuits. After all, Hawaii is an outdoor adventurer’s dream destination. There is surfing and hiking all over the beautiful islands. The most appropriate outfit for most of these excursions would be a swimsuit, but that needs to be packed in your bag when you board a flight.

The Hawaiian Airlines Dress Code clearly states that clothing must cover the upper and lower parts of the torso. While you can wear shorts to cover the lower part of the torso, “swimming attire is not acceptable.”

Qantas cares when your tonsils were removed

The Australian airline has different rules when it comes to people traveling less than or more than 2 hours. According to their rules, tonsillectomies are something that the airline is concerned about when you are traveling. If you are flying for less than 2 hours, you can fly if you haven’t bled from the surgical site in 24 hours.

However, the longer the flight, the more that a tonsillectomy can impact your travel. Qantas has a rule that if you are flying more than 2 hours, you have to wait three weeks before you can fly with the airline. You can see the rules about medical procedures and flying on Qantas here.

Weigh your carry-on bag before you board with Aeromexico

Aeromexico is one of the many airlines around the world that weigh the carry-on luggage passengers bring on the plane. While most airlines in the U.S. don’t weigh carry-on baggage, Aeromexico does, and being over could cost you.

Along with a list of goods that you cannot pack in your carry-on luggage, Aeromexico wants you to keep the weight reasonable. Passengers can only have carry-on bags that weigh 10 kg (22 lbs.). Higher status and domestic flights allow for 15 kg (33 lbs.) So, if you are ever planning to fly with Aeromexico, weigh that overstuffed bag before you leave the house.