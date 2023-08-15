Accomplice to Vanessa Guillen’s Murderer Gets 30-Year Sentence

News

It has been three long years, but Vanessa Guillen’s family is finally getting some justice for her murder. CNN reports that Cecily Aguilar, who was dating Spc. Aaron Robinson at the time of Guillen’s death, was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Aguilar pleaded guilty in 2022 to three counts of making a false statement to authorities and one count of accessory after the fact for helping Robinson dismember Guillen in 2020.

How Cecily Aguilar became involved

Robinson was said to have beaten Guillen with a hammer in the armory room at Fort Hood. CNN cites that court documents note how Robinson put Vanessa Guillen in a box and drove her off base toward the Leon River (some 20 miles southeast).

Aguilar’s part in the murder began when Robinson picked her up from work. Then the two drove back to Guillen’s location. The two allegedly dismembered Guillen and tried to burn her body.

According to court records, Robinson and Aguilar were said to have buried Guillen in three separate spots. Despite their dual complicity, Aguilar was the only one charged with Guillen’s murder.

Robinson killed himself before authorities could apprehend them, per ABC affiliate KWTX. Aguilar was sentenced to 30 years, the maximum penalty, but will have her three years of time served accredited to her prison time, Fox 7 Austin reports.

Vanessa Guillen’s family experiencing “relief” after sentencing

During a press conference, Mayra Guillen, Vanessa’s sister, noted that it was “a very hard day” for her and her family, per CNN.

She says, “There’s relief today, as Cecily will finally be held accountable for her actions.” Guillen continues, “I’m happy to say that we can, in a sense, close this chapter and keep moving forward.”

While giving her statement, she noted that she was “surprised” when Aguilar turned to the family and apologized.

Guillen asserted, “It just doesn’t make any sense to me as to why she took so long to speak up and you can’t tell me her demeanor is going to change from one morning to the next, and it’s just hard to find that apology sincere.”

