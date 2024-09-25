Mexico and the United States are locked in an intense battle over Mexico’s proposed ban on genetically modified corn. The ban would halt the import of genetically modified maize from the United States.

The battle over genetically modified, U.S.-grown corn has been ongoing for years. Mexico first proposed the ban on genetically modified corn in 2020 when then-President Andrés Manuel López Obrador signed a decree.

The measure bans genetically modified corn and the use of the herbicide glyphosate in food production for human consumption. It was supposed to take effect on January 1, 2024.

However, there have been delays in implementing the action. That would move Mexico to a 30 to 40 percent reduction in import costs.

After more than 2 decades and the tireless work of both organizations and citizens, Mexico will now be GMO corn and glyphosate free by 2024! The fight does not end here but watch more to learn about the great step >> pic.twitter.com/BvY92xpWXS — Greenpeace International (@Greenpeace) January 23, 2021

The U.S. government is fighting the ban on corn in Mexican courts

According to Reuters, Mexico will account for 47 percent of all U.S. exports. For reference, Japan is the second largest importer of U.S. corn, at 14 percent. Obviously, Mexico banning corn imports would wreak havoc on the U.S. corn industry.

Through intense lobbying from the National Corn Growers Association (NCGA) and multiple state corn groups, U.S. officials are waging a legal battle claiming there is no scientific proof.

At the end of the day, the U.S. is most concerned about the money it would lose from Mexico becoming self-reliant and sustainable.

@aijamayrock I’m in Mexico City and I just learned that Mexico has banned corn?! ♬ original sound – Aija Mayrock

Farmers and local economies in Mexico would stand to benefit the most from an internal focus on leaning into one of its most widely eaten foods.

“The science overwhelmingly shows that genetically modified corn is safe for consumers and does not harm native plants,” Minnesota farmer and NCGA president Harold Wolle said in a news release, according to Seed World. “U.S. officials did an excellent job of making their case, and more importantly, they successfully argued that the Mexican government does not have the scientific evidence to support its actions or claims.”

Earlier this year, Mexican officials filed a written submission with the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement panel.

The submission relies on scientific evidence. Research proves that genetically modified corn and herbicide glyphosate are harmful to Mexican consumers and native varieties, as reported by Reuters. Additionally, Mexico asked the U.S. to prove the contrary through scientific evidence.

weird that googling more about mexico's ban on gmo corn from the usa you get nothing from outlets about how the subsidies of the crop in the us flood the mexican market with cheap corn that takes jobs from mexican farmers. — Janet Miranda (@_janetmiranda) September 3, 2024

Mexico is winning the fight against Monsanto

Monsanto, an agrochemical and agricultural biotechnology corporation, dropped its lawsuit in a surprise victory for Mexico’s efforts to safeguard the health of its people.

Monsanto is the company that produces herbicides, including glyphosate, such as Roundup. The herbicide is used on genetically modified plants that are resistant to glyphosates so U.S. farmers can use it en masse for their plants.

Mexico has a long history with maize. And the domestication of the plant can be traced back thousands of years to ancient civilizations. Through domesticating maize, Mexico has 64 varieties available throughout the country. This has created a cultural tapestry of corn tortillas and dishes that represent various regions of Mexico.

The large importation of corn to Mexico is due to the growing demand. Yet, if Mexico succeeds, it would allow Mexican farmers and local economies to benefit from producing its corn internally.