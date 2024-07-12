Funko POP figures have been sitting rent-free on our shelves for quite some time. The sought-after figurines rank among the most popular—and addictive—collectibles since Furbys and Pokemon cards.

Known for their exaggerated features, including giant eyes and heads, they resemble popular characters from movies, franchises like Marvel, Disney, and DC Comics, and music legends. Recently, FUNKO blessed us with none other than the Pop! Juan Gabriel.

In honor of our childhoods and love for these adorable figurines, we’re rounding up our favorite collectibles featuring iconic Latino legends.

Juan Gabriel

The iconic Mexican singer, songwriter, and actor is taking the spotlight back as part of your musical Pop! Collection. Stylish as ever, he’s sporting a Floral Mariachi outfit because why not?

Selena Quintanilla

You know FUNKO couldn’t have done Latinos right unless they made a Selena figurine. While there are several iterations, we are stanning over the burgundy outfit she wore during her last concert at the Houston Astrodome.

Sofía Vergara

Gloria Pritchett-Delgado had her own FUNKO Pop! once upon a time. The company made a figurine capturing the iconic character that brought Vergara to fame in Modern Family. She also comes in a leopard print version.

Cardi B

Yes, Cardi B also has her own FUNKO figures. Several of them, we might add. We wouldn’t mind collecting all these mini Cardis and their crazy outfits.

Cardi b as funko figures : pic.twitter.com/UHsOdKhTGv — 𝓒𝓻𝔂𝓼𝓽𝓪𝓵😼 (@AddictedCardi) December 20, 2023

Bad Bunny

Remember when Bad Bunny was on “Bullet Train” with Brad Pitt? Well, there’s a FUNKO Pop! for that. El Conejo Malo has several Pops in his honor. This collectible is very sought after on the internet.

La Chulapa from Lotería

Get ready to win with this Lotería La Chulapa Vinyl figure. The adorable figurine is part of the board games collection.

El Chapulín Colorado

This figurine is ready to come to your aid. Our favorite superhero of ALL time has his own collectible FUNKO—and according to fans, it’s quite hard to find.

El Chavo del Ocho

But you can’t have El Chapulín Colorado without El Chavo. Get them both; why not?

Shakira

We’re getting our Waka Waka onto one of many Shakira FUNKOs. The Colombian artist has almost as many figurines in her honor as she does awards.

Tapatio Fluffy Iglesias

Now, if we’re talking about a TRUE collectible, this is it. Tapatio Fluffy Special Edition is one of a kind and as spicy as the sauce itself.