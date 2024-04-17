While the world’s eyes are on the Coachella festival, one Latina has decided to celebrate the Coachella Valley differently—by honoring those who put food on our tables every day. For the second year in a row, Flor Martinez Zaragoza has launched the Farmchella Festival, an all-out celebration of the contributions of farm workers in the Coachella Valley.

This April 18 at Veterans Park, hundreds of people will enjoy entertainment, giveaways, and live concerts. The headliner of the event? The hardworking individuals who sustain our food system.

Farmchella wants to render honor to whom honor is due

For Martinez Zaragoza, the CEO of Celebration Nation, “Farmchella is more than just a festival,” she told KGET. “It’s an expression of gratitude for the farm workers who work daily to keep this country alive.”

“We aim to shine a spotlight on the incredible contributions,” she added.

At the heart of it all, as the organization emphasizes, is the power of one person with integrity to make a difference. Since its inception, The Celebration has made a significant impact. They have donated over 16,000 pesticide and smoke-resistant masks to farm workers, and their resources have been directed towards providing essential items like backpacks filled with school supplies, blankets, and boxes of food to farm worker families.

What can attendees expect at this year’s event?

This year’s Farmchella will include a diverse array of activities and attractions, including mariachi, Aztec, and folkloric dance performances. Also, on April 18, a health clinic will provide essential health services and resources to farm workers and their families.

Farmchella Festival 2024 will also feature a boutique offering free clothing and accessories to farmworker families. However, perhaps the most important thing is the farmers’ market, where fresh produce from local farms is distributed to farmworker families.

In collaboration with the City of Coachella, Rancho Humilde, and many Latino celebrities, Farmchella 2024 is free for all attendees.