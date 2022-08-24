Paramount+ Is Giving Us a Quinceañera Reality Show and We’re Here for It

wearemitu

As Paramount+ continues to try to diversify its programming, the streaming service has recently announced that its upcoming reality show, “My Dream Quinceañera,” will be premiering on Sept. 16 and will follow three teenagers as they prepare for the most important day of their young lives… surrounded by a lot of drama.

Once upon a time 3 quinceañeras prepared for the event of a lifetime ✨ Stream My Dream Quinceañera, September 16 on #ParamountPlus #MDQ pic.twitter.com/NK8NvIIUsz — Paramount+ (@paramountplus) August 23, 2022

The show is based on a hugely popular webseries of the same name, which was produced by AwesomenessTV for their YouTube channel. It soon became the channel’s most-watched series before being picked up by Paramount+ as a full-length show. According to Hola, AwesomenessTV has produced 39 seasons of “My Dream Quinceañera” and a total of more than 230 episodes.

Paramount+ has produced 10 episodes overall, planning to release the first three on the Sept. 16 premiere date followed by one episode per week for the remaining seven episodes, according to Deadline. The show’s first season will follow Bayle Delgado, Romi Herrada and Angelica Luna, three teens from Southern California, as they organize their parties with the help of a top-notch quinceañera planner named Maria Perez.

“My Dream Quinceañera” will follow each girl every step of the way, through all the fun, stress and drama that goes into planning such a big party. The show will be produced by “Project Runway” veteran Teresa Hsu, and Paramount+ is most likely looking for a reliable hit with the show as they work to gain new subscribers.

In addition to the upcoming series, AwesomenessTV will be debuting a special episode called “My Dream Quinceañera: Never Too Late,” following a trans woman named Juliet who never got the chance to have a quinceañera of her own and will be hosting the celebration on her own terms. The episode is set to premiere across social media platforms including TikTok, Snapchat, YouTube, Instagram and Facebook.

If you don’t feel like waiting for the new show, take some time to catch up on the AwesomenessTV original before “My Dream Quinceañera” premieres on Sept. 16.

Notice any corrections needed? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com