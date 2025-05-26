Bad Bunny is giving the fans what they want by wearing his acting cap again. This time, the global superstar is appearing in Darren Aronofsky’s “Caught Stealing.” The trailer for the movie recently dropped, and we got to get our first glimpse of what Bad Bunny has in store for us.

Bad Bunny is coming to the big screen in a new movie

“Caught Stealing,” directed by Darren Aronofsky, is set in the 1990s in New York. The movie follows ex-baseball player Hank Thompson (Austin Butler) as he navigates an unexpected war. The main character agrees to catsit for a neighbor. This is when he starts to get roped into a battle for survival with three gangs in the city.

Hank learns the hard way that his neighbor is involved in shady dealings. After demanding answers, he discovers that the gangsters are after the money his neighbor has. Hank is forced to confront and find a way through the seedy underbelly as the gangsters close in on him. The trailer reveals the dark comedy is filled with action, violence, and moments of hilarity.

Bad Bunny, whose name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, plays the Puerto Rican gangster desperate to get a piece of the pie. We briefly see Bad Bunny in the trailer but he is giving the same intimidating performance as he did when he was part of the “Narcos: Mexico” cast. The way he threatens Hank with a gun is just giving hardened gangster. It’s a reminder that Bad Bunny is more than a musician, he is a whole entertainer.

Fans are excited to see Bad Bunny playing bad

bad bad bunny though — Robin Wolf | YouTuber (@krypto_woelfe) May 21, 2025

Honestly, seeing Bad Bunny playing a bad and evil character in the trailer is a great treat. The character is seen in the trailer threatening Hank, who sits in a chair in his underwear.

“La pistola,” Bad Bunny’s character says while waving a gun. “Either I get what I want, or my pistol talks for me.”

that look? chef’s kiss — domiii ☆ (@horejsiii) May 21, 2025

Some people are more excited to see Bad Bunny in the trailer. The facial hair and the outfit just bring the 90s bad boy papi vibes. Honestly, we love to see the artist continue to show his ranges and bring us new depths all the time.

How does Bad Bunny have the time to do everything he is doing?

Bad Bunny announces residency in Puerto Rico 🇵🇷 pic.twitter.com/0HHqrgbhIk — HYPEBEAST (@HYPEBEAST) January 13, 2025

Bad Bunny kicked off 2025 by announcing the first-ever residency in Puerto Rico. The 21-show residency is happening at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot. Puerto Rican residents get priority for the first few shows because Bad Bunny loves his island and wants to share a special moment with his people.

Earlier this month, his album “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS,” reentered the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 200 chart. Fuerza Regida grabbed the No. 2 spot with “111XPANTIA.” This is the first time in the ranking’s history that the top two albums in the U.S. were Spanish-language. The also announced his upcoming world tour for his latest album and got everyone talking. His dates don’t include stops in the continental United States.

Bad Bunny has been doing the work representing Latine people and Puerto Ricans unapologetically. Knowing that he is out there introducing people to Puerto Rican culture is just comforting.