For the first time in history, two Spanish-language albums are the top two in the United States. Bad Bunny and Fuerza Regida secured the top two spots on the Billboard 200 this week, the first time since the chart ranking started in 1956. The news follows Latin music’s meteoric rise in popularity in the U.S. and across the globe.

Por primera vez en la historia, dos álbumes completamente en español ocupan el #1 y #2 del Billboard 200, el listado de los álbumes más vendidos de la semana en Estados Unidos: ‘DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS’ de Bad Bunny y ‘111XPANTIA’ de Fuerza Regida, respectivamente. pic.twitter.com/4bBY7cR21K — jesucrista superstar (@JairoSoto) May 11, 2025

Bad Bunny’s “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS” is enjoying its fourth, nonconsecutive week at No. 1. This is thanks to the global superstar releasing the album on vinyl and selling 48,000 through his website during the week of May 8. This is the largest sale of a Spanish-language album in a week in the last six years. Santana holds the record for the largest sale of a Spanish-language album in a week when they sold 57,000 copies of “Africa Speaks.” This also marks the largest modern hard vinyl sale record since Luminate started tracking in 1991.

Fuerza Regida, the regional Mexican band, set its own personal best with their album “111XPANTIA” landing in second place on the chart. The album debuted in the No. 2 spot. This also means, according to Billboard, that the band “lays claim to the highest-charting Spanish-language album by a duo or group, or a regional Mexican music album, ever.” Fuerza Regida’s impressive debut at No. 2 surpasses Peso Pluma who’s album “Génesis” debuted and peaked at No. 3.

Latin music continues to dominate the industry

The growth is unstoppable! Latin music achieved its highest recorded revenue at $1.4B! 🔗 https://t.co/TmOcTMuK0g #RIAAMusicData pic.twitter.com/PFUWMBGdoP — RIAA (@RIAA) April 1, 2025

This year, Latin music marked its own milestone when it made record revenue in 2024. Latin music brought in $1.4 billion in revenue last year, which is a 6 percent increase in revenue for the musical genre. The continued growth of Latin music consumption is largely due to streaming services.

Data from Luminate and Spotify tracked an impressive year for Latin music in 2024. Not only is Latin music the fastest growing genre in the world, the music is reaching non Spanish-speaking audiences. The driving forces behind the growth are Bad Bunny, Peso Pluma, Fuerza Regida, and Junior H.

Fuerza Regida’s debut at No. 2 is the naturally trajectory for the band given the data. The subgenre pushing Latin music’s growth is regional Mexican music. As more people are tuning in to listen to our music, it is incredible to see that bands like Fuerza Regida are enjoying their popularity.

It is going to be the summer of Bad Bunny and Fuerza Regida

Bad Bunny announces new world tour, which entirely skips the U.S. pic.twitter.com/NeXKAZRxBO — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 5, 2025

Landing in the No. 1 and No. 2 spots on the Billboard 200 is a great start to the summer for the musicians. Bad Bunny is preparing for a residency in Puerto Rico and a world tour that will have him performing through 2026. Fuerza Regida is currently touring in Latin America with two shows coming up in the U.S. The popularity of the albums should be a strong sign of attendance for the shows.

Bad Bunny is kicking off his “no me quiero ir de aquí” residency in Puerto Rico on July 11. After his residency, he is starting his “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS” world tour in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

Fuerza Regida is currently in Latin America with this “Eso No Es Un Tour” tour with two upcoming dates in the U.S. Fuerza Regida is performing in Mexico, Puerto Rico, and Colombia while making an appearance at Madison Square Garden in New York on June 20th and the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on June 21st.