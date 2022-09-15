With the Support of el Jimador Tequila, the Latino Community Foundation is on a Mission to Unleash the Civic and Economic Power of Latinos in California

As Latinos continue to wield more political, economic and social power in the United States, organizations like the Latino Community Foundation (LCF) work to support and educate Latino communities through philanthropy, civic engagement and investments in the Latino leaders of tomorrow.

The LCF was founded in 1989 as an offshoot of United Way of the Bay Area, focusing on donations to Latino organizations, growing steadily from there until it became an independent California organization in 2016. Through the years, LCF has developed the largest network of Latino philanthropists in the country, with investments in more than 100 grassroots organizations across the state of California, totaling more than $25 million dollars.

This #LatinxHeritageMonth – and beyond – we choose to honor the power, beauty, and strength of our community by reflecting on the brilliance of Latinos everywhere.



Together, we will build a future worthy of our hopes and dreams!





With a partnership that began in 2021, el Jimador Tequila honors Latinos through their continued support of LCF, seizing every opportunity to highlight their work, not only during Latinx Heritage Month, but year-round.

LCF’s recent partnership with el Jimador Tequila was born from a set of shared values, from their commitment to fighting inequality to developing a collaboration built on trust, unity, and joy. The guiding principles of LCF and el Jimador work to foster a welcoming environment for people from all walks of life to find strength in their community.

Bryan Patrick, LCF Photographer

In a time of increasing divisiveness, LCF and el Jimador Tequila are focused on creating the future our communities deserve. Whether it be Black and Latinx people of color, women, or the LGBTQ+ community, LCF and el Jimador Tequila are working to amplify the voices of our rich and diverse communities whenever and wherever possible.

Recently, LCF’s political outreach campaign Get Out the Vote reached over 31 million Latinos. The campaign helped bring California’s ratio of registered Latino voters to its highest point in history. Nearly three-quarters of Latinos in California are now registered to vote.

This year, LCF launched the third cohort of their groundbreaking Latino Nonprofit Accelerator. This 16-month program transforms the capacity of Latino-led grassroots organizations by investing in their fundraising and branding muscle for sustainable long-term growth and increased community impact. Through a combination of grant-making and capacity building alongside economic and civic advocacy, 40% of LCF’s community partners have doubled or tripled their operating budgets with help from Accelerator.

Our cups are overflowing with love and gratitude!



Thank you to our #LatinoNonprofitAccelerator cohort for a phenomenal closing circle.



Working for a just CA is not easy. But your spirits and smiles give us hope.

Similarly, the Latino Power Fund is dedicated to supporting Latino-led grassroots organizations in pursuit of a more just and equitable future for all Latinos. There’s also the Latino Entrepreneurship Fund, which offers support to new Latino-led businesses. 82% of all new businesses started in America are Latino-led. Despite this, LCF estimates that 90% of those businesses struggle to find access to the necessary capital to keep them going, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We know that launching a business is a powerful vehicle of transformation. Because then you see yourself & you see other people." – Claudia Arroyo, Prospera Coops

Latina entrepreneurs influence our economy AND communities!



Latina entrepreneurs influence our economy AND communities!





With 4.4 million Latino-owned businesses contributing more than $700 billion dollars to the national economy, it’s high time Latino-led companies are treated with equity. el Jimador Tequila wants to see Latino-led businesses succeed, which is why they back the Latino Community Foundation in their efforts to support Latino entrepreneurs.

Bryan Patrick, LCF Photographer

